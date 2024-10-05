3 Takeaways From Sabres 3-1 Loss to New Jersey Devils

The Buffalo Sabres are in Czechia for the Global Series with the New Jersey Devils. Game 1 didn’t go so well, the Sabres being easily dispatched 4-1. Coming into this game, it was hard to not be panicked as a Sabres fan, but one game does not a season make.

Unfortunately, the Sabres look more like the 2023-24 version as each minute passes. Though the Sabres kept it close for two periods, they ultimately fell yet again to the Devils, 3-1. Let’s just get into the nitty-gritty and talk about the most significant takeaways from this second loss.

1. Levi Was Outstanding

Devon Levi could not have been better. Frankly, if he didn’t put in an A-plus performance before giving up the backbreaker third goal, it could have been 6-1 or more. He shut down several wide-open chances from a number of Devils, keeping the Sabres in the game when things really started tilting in the wrong direction.

Devon Levi. Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He looked poised, cutting down angles quickly and confidently. Multiple times, defensive breakdowns led to screamingly-wide-open chances for the Devils. Levi turned them aside with ease again and again. He stopped 34 shots on the afternoon, facing a steady stream of action throughout.

2. The Sabres Are More Physical

If there is one distinct positive aspect of today’s game, it was the compete level and physicality the Sabres showed. Even if this is going to be a long season, it looks like the Sabres are going to be physical and feisty at the very least.

They threw 25 hits but it is more about how many guys looked physical in the process. We expect that kind of game from new additions like Beck Malenstyn, but getting Bowen Byram, Rasmus Dahlin, and others into the action is a good thing.

In the first period, J.J. Peterka took a nasty (and late) hit from Devils’ defenceman Brenden Dillon. Unlike in seasons past, he had someone come to his defense immediately. Alex Tuch wasted no time dropping the gloves and stepping up to Dillon, even if the results weren’t exactly ideal. Being unwilling to back down is something the Sabres have been missing for ages.

3. The Offense Is Non-Existent

The power play continues to be as abysmal as can be, going 0-for-2 and never really looking like a threat to get on the board. Once again, the Sabres can’t win faceoffs, losing 65% of the draws to the Devils. Even more troubling was the performance of the offense in five-on-five play.

Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Two things jump out immediately when watching the team. First, they can’t create a modicum of space in their own zone. They lose control quickly and the puck moves the other way. Secondly, there are entirely too many blocked and missed shots.

The Devils blocked 22 shots to the Sabres 10, but the Sabres missed far too many shots to count. It could be due to a number of early-season factors but when the offense is this anemic, a team needs to least get shots on net and see what happens. Getting outshot 37-18 is embarrassing, no matter how you cut it.

Still Early, But Alarms Are Going Off

Let’s not get too negative about the state of the team as it was only two games. More importantly, they were games that required international travel and non-typical preparation. Let’s just wipe the slate clean as the Sabres head back to KeyBank Center.

Next up on the schedule is the Los Angeles Kings at home on Thursday, in what is already a must-win for the Sabres. The franchise is already teetering on the ledge. Failing to make the playoffs would be bad, but regressing from even a season ago could be devastating for the franchise. They need to get it together and come back strong on home ice, for the love of all that is good.