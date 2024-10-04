3 Takeaways From Sabres 4-1 Loss to New Jersey Devils

The Buffalo Sabres’ 2024-25 season came with a significant amount of hope in addition to the litany of question marks. After one game, however, it seems as though not much has changed. A 4-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils in Prague, Czechia as part of the 2024 NHL Global Series, is a massively disappointing start to the season.

In a game in which the Sabres never really seemed into it, it is hard to not completely write things off as a total loss and move forward. That said, there are three things that stand out about this painful loss to open the season.

1. The Power Play Is Still a Mess

The Sabres’ power play was one of the worst in the NHL a season ago after being a top-10 unit the season prior. Coming into this season, it was an obvious weakness that needed to be addressed. To say that this season got off to an underwhelming start regarding the power play would be an understatement.

Four times, the Sabres had the man advantage. All four times, they failed to generate much in the way of anything. As was the case a season ago, zone entries were a huge issue. The Devils stifled the Sabres in the neutral zone and at the blue line, preventing them from setting up.

There is simply too much talent for this to be a lingering problem. New head coach Lindy Ruff did a lot to change the culture of the team but the power play is integral to achieving better results this season. The answers are unclear but the lack of pressure and the failure to find a groove is already troubling.

2. Jordan Greenway Is a Liability

Coming into the season, when everyone was speculating on what the lines might look like, Greenway’s name got brought up quite a bit. It’s clear what the Sabres saw in him when they traded for him – size, speed, and an untapped offensive potential – but it is becoming rapidly evident that he doesn’t fit.

Though the season is but a game old, Greenway was easily one of the weakest points of the team. He looked lost out there, unsure of where he should be, and how to best make use of his considerable natural skills. He stopped his feet, choosing instead to lean and swipe at pucks rather than use his size and speed to his advantage.

Jordan Greenway, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

He will get a lot more runway than this, but the leash should be short. With Jiri Kulich waiting in the wings, it may behoove the team to give him an extended look rather than continue wasting ice time on Greenway. Some experiments don’t work, and Greenway falls into that category.

3. The Fourth Line Is as Advertised

A major talking point as the season approached was the complete overhaul of the fourth line. We heard that Beck Malenstyn, Sam Lafferty, and Nicolas Aube-Kubel would bring speed and physicality to a team that desperately needed both.

The good news is that they were as advertised. All three played with speed, forcing the Devils to make quick decisions. The trio combined for 10 hits while playing sparingly. It isn’t going to fix the major issues facing the team right now, but it does fit the goal of making the team tougher to play against overall.

Of the few chances the team managed against Devils’ goaltender Jacob Markstrom, Malenstyn came the closest to actually scoring. Only through an early “save of the year”-caliber save kept it from going in. That hard work will pay off over the course of the season or at least that is the hope at this point. The trio played less down the stretch, especially after an apparent injury to Aube-Kubel.

Tomorrow Needs To Be Different

It’s hard not to be negative, especially given the results of the last 13 seasons. The team showed a bit of fight in the third period – including a goal from Owen Power – but it was too little, too late. Having said that, there needs to be positivity even in the face of an overwhelmingly-disappointing result. The bright side is that this is just one game of 82. The Sabres literally get to fight again tomorrow.

The Devils are clearly a good team. They are deep offensively, mobile defensively, and have apparently found their long-sought goaltender. They will be a dangerous team to go up against and should make it back to the playoffs.

Buffalo needs to shake off the nerves and put their collective nose to the grindstone. A result similar to this one in Game 2 will make it infinitely tougher to be positive. There were a few things to like and it is now time for the Sabres to build on those.