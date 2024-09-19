Sabres’ Lindy Ruff Transforming Team Culture with Intense Practices

A lot of things needed to change for the Buffalo Sabres after the end of the 2023-24 season. Missing the playoffs for the 13th season (and counting) is obviously a disappointment, but it felt as though the franchise was clearly missing something under former head coach Don Granato.

Buffalo Sabres Head coach Lindy Ruff, Oct. 21, 2008 (Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Sabres still have their weaknesses to address, but things are already changing under new head coach Lindy Ruff. Practices have seemingly taken on a new level of effort and intensity, something that had seemingly been missing under the previous regime.

A Whole New Level

Forward Alex Tuch made mention of a pressing issue back in April. He said that they needed a coach who was going to push them, hold them accountable, and make sure that they were performing at their best – or not performing at all. Ruff seems to already be checking those boxes.

"The focus on today was high compete…there was a couple drills that pushed them to the limit."



Lindy Ruff's first practice in Buffalo was a tough one👀 pic.twitter.com/suZmIMrkuQ — Sara Holland (@SaraaHolland) September 18, 2024

Tuch and the rest of the Sabres are already feeling the effects of what Ruff brings to the table. “I looked up at the clock midway through and thought to myself this is going to be a long day,” Tuch said to the media following practice.

“And then you get that second half and you’re starting to feel it, everyone’s starting to move…guys were competing a little bit more,” Tuch continued. Intensity is going to be a theme for the Sabres as they gear up to head to Europe in less than a week.

Early Physicality

Peyton Krebs, fresh off being signed to a new contract, set the tone early by being physical. He handed out the first check of camp, catching Tage Thompson along the boards. It resulted in the Sabres’ top scorer being hunched over and finding his way to the bench.

Related: Buffalo Sabres 2024-25 Player Projections: Tage Thompson

Thompson returned to drills but was visibly hunched between reps. It’s hard to tell if he was feeling something from the hit or just struggling to keep up. Other players were noticeably hunched over after drills as well because of the intensity that Ruff brings to the rink.

Thompson said the hit was fine and that the team needs physicality, shaking it off when asked. Krebs has a lot to prove after inking a two-year, $2.9 million contract late in the offseason.

Kulich Likely Sticking Around

Perhaps the biggest news from the first training camp session came from the top group of forwards. Jiri Kulich donned a blue jersey, skating with the top six. It is worth noting that the first game of the season for the Sabres is in Czechia, Kulich’s home country, but there’s more at stake here.

Kulich rotated with Zach Benson on the second line alongside Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn. It is anticipated that Kulich, who possesses a deadly shot, will see some time on the power play as well. Depending on how the two of them play, it is entirely possible that someone like Jordan Greenway could be bumped off the third line.

In reality, this is likely a move with the future in mind. Jason Zucker is on a one-year deal, so this could be a chance for Benson and Kulich to garner more reps before sliding into a full-time role when the veteran departs.

All in all, the Sabres have to feel pretty good about the first day of camp. It is clear that the atmosphere has changed under Ruff. The team is expected to get the most out of each player and there should never be a question of effort and intensity with the veteran coach behind the bench.