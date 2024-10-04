4 Lightning Who Will Outperform Their Contract This Season

The Tampa Bay Lightning are poised to start the 2024-25 season and make a run at winning another Stanley Cup. To improve on the first-round exits of the previous two seasons, the team had to make some difficult decisions in the offseason, including letting long-standing standout captain Steven Stamkos leave in free agency and turning in another direction with the signing of Jake Guentzel. The Lightning are tight to the salary cap ceiling, which has forced them to sign budget-friendly players to complete their roster. However, these players can be valuable additions to the team if they can play up to or even exceed their potential.

Zemgus Girgensons

In July, the Lightning signed the Latvian to a to a three-year contract worth an average annual value (AAV) of $850,000. The 30-year-old has played 688 career NHL games with the Buffalo Sabres, recording 89 goals and 188 points. An NHL All-Star in 2015, he left Buffalo ranking second among all skaters in Sabres’ franchise history for hits (1,239) and 10th for games played. Girgensons is a solid two-way player and could be a bottom-six factor on a more talented lineup.

Corey Sznajder from AllThreeZones historically ranks Girgensons in the upper echelon of zone-exit and forechecking micro stats among forwards each season. Girgensons will put on a different jersey for the first time in his career and play under improved systems and coaching. His new contract grades well compared to recent deals for players like him, and he could end up being one of the better budget signings for this season in the NHL.

Darren Raddysh

After several seasons in the American Hockey League, the 28-year-old earned a permanent spot on the Lightning’s defense last season and did very well with this opportunity. Raddysh showed he can produce well from the point at the NHL level, recording six goals and 33 points in 82 games. Overall, the 6-foot-1 defenseman displayed that he can handle the NHL level and be an offensive threat. He easily outperformed his $975,000 contract from last season and could match or exceed last season’s numbers.

Darren Raddysh, Tampa Bay Lightning

Raddysh should only continue to improve as he adjusts to the NHL. Given his offensive production, he should get plenty of reps on one of the Lightning’s power-play units this season, and there have been hints coming out of training camp that Raddysh could get a look at Stamkos’ old spot on the man-advantage. (Fom ‘Can Darren Raddysh Help Fill Lightning’s Power-Play Void Post-Stamkos?’ Tampa Bay Times, Oct. 3, 2024)

Cam Atkinson

In July, the Lightning signed the free agent forward to a one-year contract worth $900,000. He originally was not headed for free agency, but a contract buyout by the Philadelphia Flyers in April gave the 35-year-old a chance for a fresh start. The veteran forward has battled injury throughout his career. Recently, Atkinson missed the 2022-23 season while recovering from herniated disk surgery, then returned last season, finishing with 13 goals and 28 points in 70 games.

A 2008 sixth-round selection of the Columbus Blue Jackets, Atkinson still has enough left in the tank to help create offense off the rush with his speed. His good hands can still translate his zone entries into passing plays and scoring chances for his linemates. In his last preseason game on Sept. 30, Atkinson skated on a line with Nick Paul, which could be a preview of the two teaming up on the third line when the season starts.

Victor Hedman

The newly-appointed Lightning captain was recently named the 12th-best player in the NHL this season, according to rankings handed out by the NHL Network. He signed a four-year, $32 million contract with the Lightning in July. The contract, with an AAV of $8 million, will begin in the 2025-26 season. Hedman will make $7,875,000 this season. He had 76 points (13 goals, 63 assists) last season and seven points (one goal, six assists) in five playoff games, and matching those numbers while effectively patrolling the blue line will make that contract look like a bargain.

While he looks to outperform his contract on the ice, Hedman has already had a great start off the ice. On Tuesday (Oct. 1), Hedman and his wife Sanna pledged $150,000 to Hurricane Helene relief efforts, which will be split between the Coast Guard Foundation and the Tampa Police Benevolent Association. Hedman also led the Lightning out into the community to visit those who continue to serve the Tampa Bay community in the recovery efforts as the long recovery effort gets started.

The preseason is beginning to wind down. The Lightning have two games remaining, on Oct. 4 against the Carolina Hurricanes and on Oct. 7 at home against the Florida Panthers, which was moved from an earlier date due to Hurricane Helene. The Lightning will start the 2024-25 season on Oct. 11 against the Hurricanes, and we will begin to see which players will make headway into outperforming their contracts for the coming season.