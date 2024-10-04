Utah HC Adding Jeremy Swayman Would be a Game-Changer

Boston Bruins’ star goaltender Jeremy Swayman is involved in a contract dispute to continue playing with the team he has played for over the last four seasons. Per Daily Faceoff insider Frank Seravalli, the Bruins offered an eight-year contract to the young restricted free agent (RFA) with an average annual value (AAV) of $7.8 million. Swayman’s camp is more set on an $8.5M AAV.

The Bruins started negotiations with a $6.5 million offer and have increased it to $7.8 million. They feel that it’s time for Swayman’s agent to budge a bit on their demanded number. Thus, the two camps are locking horns, and Swayman sits inactive with the season opener set to be played on Oct. 8 against the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

Trade Rumors Never Help the Team

A key player in the rumor mill as a trade candidate harms the team’s locker room atmosphere. Rumors are like that. Just look at what relocation chatter did to the Arizona Coyotes, who went on a 14-game losing streak when rumors circulated that they were moving out of state.

Even if the Bruins settle their contract disagreement with Swayman, has his pride been hurt enough for him to request a trade out of Boston? Perhaps. Each side seems to be playing “chicken” to get their own agenda agreed upon. Ultimately, it hurts the team, but things could work out where Swayman gets the deal he seeks—even if it’s with another team.

Utah Seems Like an Excellent Fit For Swayman

When one examines the former Arizona Coyotes team, it’s apparent that they could use better goaltending. They ranked 25th last season in goals against, with 3.34 goals allowed per game. Their offense isn’t an issue. They scored 3.10 goals a game, ranking 17th.

Connor Ingram played 50 games last season, amassing a 23-21-3 record. He had a .907 save percentage (SV%) and a 2.91 goals-against average (GAA.) Karel Vejmelka, as a backup, participated in 38 games, putting up a 13-19-2 record. He had a .895 SV% and a 3.35 GAA.

Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

If Swayman goes on the trading block, the Utah Hockey Club should be very interested in adding his services. His statistics show an impressive career, with 132 games and a record of 125-79-33. He has an excellent .919 SV%, and a 2.34 GAA. Swayman also has 12 shutouts to add to his resume.

If it’s all about money (when isn’t it?), then Swayman could reel in the bucks from Utah, which has $9.9 million in cap space. They could afford to sign Swayman to that lengthy deal and trade Vejmelka ($2.725M) and perhaps a forward like Michael Carcone ($775,000). A draft pick may be needed to sweeten the deal, but the money is almost identical to Swayman’s current contract of $3.475 million. That would leave the Bruins with Joonas Korpisalo and Vejmelka fighting it out for the starter role.

This would keep the Bruins’ cap hit stable at $7.86 million and not force them to give up a player even to have enough to offer Swayman the contract he demands. Would Swayman accept an offer to Utah? He is an RFA, which doesn’t give him the privilege of a no-trade list. That can be negotiated in his next contract since he will not turn 26 until Nov. 24.

We Should Know Soon Which Path Swayman Takes

He will likely re-sign in Boston, but that’s not a certainty. Sometimes, contract disagreements leave a nasty taste in the player’s mouth. The thing with Swayman is he doesn’t have negotiation leverage as an RFA. The other option could be for a team like Utah to tender him an offer sheet. While unlikely, it has occurred this season when the St. Louis Blues tendered both Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg offer sheets and the Edmonton Oilers couldn’t match them.

In any case, this needs to be resolved soon.

With Swayman in Net, the UHC Would Be a Playoff Team

There’s little doubt Utah owner Ryan Smith wants to make his hockey team competitive to the point that they have a shot at the postseason. Swayman signed to an eight-year deal would draw fans into the building and fortify the new franchise’s chances of being a playoff team sooner rather than later.

Could it happen? That may very well be up to the knowledge and experience of general manager Bill Armstrong and head coach Andre Tourigny. They know this team’s weaknesses and strengths. Adding a goalie like Swayman and using Ingram as a backup may not match what Boston had with the Linus Ullmark/Jeremy Swayman two-man puck stopping machine, but it certainly is close.