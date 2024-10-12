Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Red Wings – 10/12/24

The Nashville Predators take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Ceasars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PREDATORS (0-1-0) at RED WINGS (0-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSDET
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist
Steven Stamkos — Colton Sissons — Jonathan Marchessault
Philip Tomasino — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista
Mark Jankowski — Michael McCarron — Cole Smith
Roman Josi — Dante Fabbro
Brady Skjei — Luke Schenn
Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier
Juuse Saros
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen
Injured: None
Status report
– Saros will start after missing a season-opening 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Thursday with a lower-body injury.
– Sissons and Novak will switch on the Predators’ second and third lines.
Latest for THW:
- Predators Look to Get First Win in Detroit
- Projected Lineups for the Stars vs Predators – 10/10/24
- Predators Notes: Saros Listed as Day-to-Day, Murray Recalled
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin — Patrick Kane
Vladimir Tarasenko — J.T. Compher — Lucas Raymond
Michael Rasmussen — Andrew Copp — Christian Fischer
Tyler Motte — Joe Veleno – Jonatan Berggren
Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Justin Holl
Olli Maatta – Albert Johansson
Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon
Scratched: Erik Gustafsson, Ville Husso
Injured: Jeff Petry (upper body)
Status report
– Johansson will make his NHL debut, replacing Gustafsson on the third defense pair.
– Kane and Raymond will swap spots on Detroit’s top two lines.
- Projected Lineups for the Penguins vs Red Wings – 10/10/24
- How the Red Wings’ Forwards Stack Up in the Atlantic Division
- Red Wings’ Scoring Projections for 2024-25