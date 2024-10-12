Projected Lineups for the Predators vs Red Wings – 10/12/24

The Nashville Predators take on the Detroit Red Wings at Little Ceasars Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PREDATORS (0-1-0) at RED WINGS (0-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSDET

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg — Ryan O’Reilly — Gustav Nyquist
Steven Stamkos — Colton Sissons — Jonathan Marchessault
Philip Tomasino — Tommy Novak — Luke Evangelista
Mark Jankowski — Michael McCarron — Cole Smith

Roman Josi — Dante Fabbro
Brady Skjei — Luke Schenn
Jeremy Lauzon — Alexandre Carrier

Juuse Saros
Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen

Injured: None

Status report
– Saros will start after missing a season-opening 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Thursday with a lower-body injury.
– Sissons and Novak will switch on the Predators’ second and third lines.

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat – Dylan Larkin — Patrick Kane
Vladimir Tarasenko — J.T. Compher — Lucas Raymond
Michael Rasmussen — Andrew Copp — Christian Fischer
Tyler Motte — Joe Veleno – Jonatan Berggren

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Justin Holl
Olli Maatta – Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot
Alex Lyon

Scratched: Erik Gustafsson, Ville Husso

Injured: Jeff Petry (upper body)

Status report
– Johansson will make his NHL debut, replacing Gustafsson on the third defense pair.
– Kane and Raymond will swap spots on Detroit’s top two lines.

