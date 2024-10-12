Projected Lineups for the Devils vs Capitals – 10/12/24

The New Jersey Devils take on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

DEVILS (2-1-0) at CAPITALS (0-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; MNMT, MSGSN

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Tomas Tatar — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Paul Cotter — Erik Haula — Stefan Noesen
Ondrej Palat — Curtis Lazar — Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon — Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler — Johnathan Kovacevic
Seamus Casey — Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Luke Hughes (left shoulder), Brett Pesce (fractured fibula)

Status report
– Cotter moves up to the third line; Palat moves down to the fourth.

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin — Dylan Strome — Andrew Mangiapane
Connor McMichael — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Tom Wilson
Sonny Milano — Hendrix Lapierre — Aliaksei Protas
Brandon Duhaime — Nic Dowd — Taylor Raddysh

Jakob Chychrun — John Carlson
Martin Fehervary — Matt Roy
Rasmus Sandin — Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson

Scratched: Sonny Milano, Alexander Alexeyev, Dylan McIlrath

Injured: Nicklas Backstrom (hip), T.J. Oshie (back)

Status report
– The Capitals held an optional morning skate Saturday.
– Forwards Backstrom and Oshie each will begin the season on long-term injured reserve.

