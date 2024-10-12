Projected Lineups for the Utah Hockey Club vs Rangers – 10/12/24

The Utah Hockey Club takes on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
UTAH (2-0-0) at RANGERS (1-0-0)
7 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSG
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse — Alex Kerfoot — Josh Doan
Matias Maccelli — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev — Sean Durzi
Juuso Valimaki — Michael Kesselring
Ian Cole — Vladislav Kolyachonok
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Kailer Yamamoto, Liam O’Brien, Robert Bortuzzo
Injured: John Marino (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)
Status report
– Utah coach Andre Tourigny said the team will dress the same lineup it used in a a 5-4 overtime win at the New York Islanders on Thursday.
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith
Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe
K’Andre Miller — Adam Fox
Braden Schneider — Jacob Trouba
Zac Jones — Victor Mancini
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Chad Ruhwedel, Jonny Brodzinski
Injured: Ryan Lindgren (upper body), Jimmy Vesey (lower body)
Status report
– Rempe will make his season debut, taking the place of Brodzinski, a forward, the only expected change for the Rangers following a season-opening 6-0 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.
