Projected Lineups for the Utah Hockey Club vs Rangers – 10/12/24

The Utah Hockey Club takes on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

UTAH (2-0-0) at RANGERS (1-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; Utah16, MSG

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller — Barrett Hayton — Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain — Logan Cooley — Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse — Alex Kerfoot — Josh Doan

Matias Maccelli — Kevin Stenlund — Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev — Sean Durzi

Juuso Valimaki — Michael Kesselring

Ian Cole — Vladislav Kolyachonok

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Kailer Yamamoto, Liam O’Brien, Robert Bortuzzo

Injured: John Marino (upper body), Nick Bjugstad (upper body)

Status report

– Utah coach Andre Tourigny said the team will dress the same lineup it used in a a 5-4 overtime win at the New York Islanders on Thursday.

Latest for THW:

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider — Mika Zibanejad — Reilly Smith

Artemi Panarin — Vincent Trocheck — Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle — Filip Chytil — Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom — Sam Carrick — Matt Rempe

K’Andre Miller — Adam Fox

Braden Schneider — Jacob Trouba

Zac Jones — Victor Mancini

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Chad Ruhwedel, Jonny Brodzinski

Injured: Ryan Lindgren (upper body), Jimmy Vesey (lower body)

Status report

– Rempe will make his season debut, taking the place of Brodzinski, a forward, the only expected change for the Rangers following a season-opening 6-0 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.