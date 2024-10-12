Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Sabres – 10/12/24

The Florida Panthers take on the Buffalo Sabres at Key Bank Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (1-1-0) at SABRES (0-3-0)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Evan Rodrigues

A.J. Greer — Jesper Boqvist — Mackie Samoskevich

Jonah Gadjovich – Patrick Giles

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov

Uvis Balinskis — Adam Boqvist

Nate Schmidt

Spencer Knight

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: None

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (lower body), Matthew Tkachuk (illness), Tomas Nosek (upper body), Justin Sourdif (upper body), Adam Boqvist (face)

Status report

Barkov, a center, is out 2-3 weeks.

With Tkachuk, a forward, also out, the Panthers will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

Knight will make his first start of the season.

Giles, recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Friday, will make his NHL debut.

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch

Jiri Kulich — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn

Jason Zucker – Ryan McLeod — Jordan Greenway

Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs — Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin — Henri Jokiharju

Bowen Byram — Owen Power

Mattias Samuelsson — Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Devon Levi

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: JJ Peterka (concussion), Nicolas Aube-Kubel (lower body)

Status report

– Peterka, a forward, will miss a second straight game; Sabres coach Lindy Ruff anticipates he’ll be ready when Buffalo plays at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.

– Each team held an optional morning skate Saturday.