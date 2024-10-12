Projected Lineups for the Panthers vs Sabres – 10/12/24

The Florida Panthers take on the Buffalo Sabres at Key Bank Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (1-1-0) at SABRES (0-3-0)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B

Panthers projected lineup

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Evan Rodrigues
A.J. Greer — Jesper Boqvist — Mackie Samoskevich
Jonah Gadjovich – Patrick Giles

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Dmitry Kulikov
Uvis Balinskis — Adam Boqvist
Nate Schmidt

Spencer Knight
Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: None

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (lower body), Matthew Tkachuk (illness), Tomas Nosek (upper body), Justin Sourdif (upper body), Adam Boqvist (face)

Status report

  • Barkov, a center, is out 2-3 weeks.
  • With Tkachuk, a forward, also out, the Panthers will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.
  • Knight will make his first start of the season.
  • Giles, recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Friday, will make his NHL debut.

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson — Tage Thompson — Alex Tuch
Jiri Kulich — Dylan Cozens — Jack Quinn
Jason Zucker – Ryan McLeod — Jordan Greenway
Beck Malenstyn — Peyton Krebs — Sam Lafferty

Rasmus Dahlin — Henri Jokiharju
Bowen Byram — Owen Power
Mattias Samuelsson — Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Devon Levi

Scratched: Jacob Bryson, Dennis Gilbert

Injured: JJ Peterka (concussion), Nicolas Aube-Kubel (lower body)

Status report
– Peterka, a forward, will miss a second straight game; Sabres coach Lindy Ruff anticipates he’ll be ready when Buffalo plays at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.
– Each team held an optional morning skate Saturday.

