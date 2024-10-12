Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Avalanche – 10/12/24

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLUE JACKETS (0-1-0) at AVALANCHE (0-1-0)
9 p.m. ET; BSOH, ALT
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Yegor Chinakhov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko
James van Riemsdyk — Adam Fantilli — Kevin Lebanc
Mikael Pyythia — Cole Sillinger — Kent Johnson
Zach Aston-Reese — Sean Kuraly — Mathieu Olivier
Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov
Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson
Jack Johnson — Erik Gudbranson
Daniil Tarasov
Elvis Merzilkins
Scratched: Dylan Gambrell, Jordan Harris, David Jiricek
Injured: Justin Danforth (wrist), Dmitri Voronokov (upper body), Boone Jenner (shoulder), Gavin Brindley (finger)
Status report
– Each team held an optional morning skate Saturday.
– The Blue Jackets will dress the same lineup they used in a season-opening 3-2 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.
Avalanche projected lineup
Nikolai Kovalenko — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen
Ross Colton — Casey Mittelstadt — Calum Ritchie
Miles Wood — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor
Ivan Ivan — Chris Wagner — Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews — Cale Makar
Samuel Girard — Josh Manson
Calvin de Haan — Sam Malinski
Alexandar Georgiev
Justus Annunen
Scratched: John Ludvig, Oliver Kylington, Kaapo Kahkonen
Injured: Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin
Status report
– Drouin, a forward, is day to day after being injured during a season-opening 8-4 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.
– Wagner was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Saturday and will center the fourth line.
