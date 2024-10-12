Projected Lineups for the Blue Jackets vs Avalanche – 10/12/24

The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

9 p.m. ET; BSOH, ALT

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Yegor Chinakhov — Sean Monahan — Kirill Marchenko

James van Riemsdyk — Adam Fantilli — Kevin Lebanc

Mikael Pyythia — Cole Sillinger — Kent Johnson

Zach Aston-Reese — Sean Kuraly — Mathieu Olivier

Zach Werenski — Ivan Provorov

Jake Christiansen — Damon Severson

Jack Johnson — Erik Gudbranson

Daniil Tarasov

Elvis Merzilkins

Scratched: Dylan Gambrell, Jordan Harris, David Jiricek

Injured: Justin Danforth (wrist), Dmitri Voronokov (upper body), Boone Jenner (shoulder), Gavin Brindley (finger)

Status report

– Each team held an optional morning skate Saturday.

– The Blue Jackets will dress the same lineup they used in a season-opening 3-2 loss at the Minnesota Wild on Thursday.

Avalanche projected lineup

Nikolai Kovalenko — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Ross Colton — Casey Mittelstadt — Calum Ritchie

Miles Wood — Parker Kelly — Logan O’Connor

Ivan Ivan — Chris Wagner — Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews — Cale Makar

Samuel Girard — Josh Manson

Calvin de Haan — Sam Malinski

Alexandar Georgiev

Justus Annunen

Scratched: John Ludvig, Oliver Kylington, Kaapo Kahkonen

Injured: Jonathan Drouin (upper body), Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Suspended: Valeri Nichushkin

Status report

– Drouin, a forward, is day to day after being injured during a season-opening 8-4 loss at the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.

– Wagner was recalled from Colorado of the American Hockey League on Saturday and will center the fourth line.

