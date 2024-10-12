Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Stars – 10/12/24

The New York Islanders take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

ISLANDERS (0-0-1) at STARS (1-0-0)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN2

Islanders projected lineup

Anthony Duclair — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal

Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom

Casey Cizikas — Kyle MacLean — Oliver Wahlstrom

Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson

Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly — Scott Mayfield

Semyon Varlamov

Ilya Sorokin

Scratched: Julien Gauthier, Dennis Cholowski

Injured: None

Status report

– The Islanders will dress the same lineup they used in a season-opening 5-4 overtime loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday.

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Logan Stankoven

Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Evgenii Dadonov

Sam Steel — Oskar Back — Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen — Matt Dumba

Esa Lindell — Nils Lundkvist

Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Brendan Smith

Injured: Mavrik Bourque (undisclosed)

Status report

– Bourque, a forward, could make his season debut when the Stars host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday.

– Oettinger will start Saturday with DeSmith expected to start Sunday.

