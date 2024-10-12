Projected Lineups for the Islanders vs Stars – 10/12/24

The New York Islanders take on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
ISLANDERS (0-0-1) at STARS (1-0-0)
8 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN2
Islanders projected lineup
Anthony Duclair — Bo Horvat — Mathew Barzal
Maxim Tsyplakov — Brock Nelson — Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee — Jean-Gabriel Pageau — Simon Holmstrom
Casey Cizikas — Kyle MacLean — Oliver Wahlstrom
Alexander Romanov — Noah Dobson
Adam Pelech — Ryan Pulock
Mike Reilly — Scott Mayfield
Semyon Varlamov
Ilya Sorokin
Scratched: Julien Gauthier, Dennis Cholowski
Injured: None
Status report
– The Islanders will dress the same lineup they used in a season-opening 5-4 overtime loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday.
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson — Roope Hintz — Logan Stankoven
Mason Marchment — Matt Duchene — Tyler Seguin
Jamie Benn — Wyatt Johnston — Evgenii Dadonov
Sam Steel — Oskar Back — Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen — Matt Dumba
Esa Lindell — Nils Lundkvist
Thomas Harley — Ilya Lyubushkin
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Brendan Smith
Injured: Mavrik Bourque (undisclosed)
Status report
– Bourque, a forward, could make his season debut when the Stars host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday.
– Oettinger will start Saturday with DeSmith expected to start Sunday.
