Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Flames – 10/12/24

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (1-0-0) at FLAMES (1-0-0)

10 p.m. ET; SN1, CITY, SNW, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Matvei Michkov — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Tyson Foerster

Joel Farabee — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink

Scott Laughton — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim

Egor Zamula — Rasmus Ristolainen

Erik Johnson — Jamie Drysdale

Ivan Fedotov

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Jett Luchanko, Nicolas Delauriers, Emil Andrae

Injured: Nick Seeler (lower body)

Status report

– The Flyers did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 3-2 shootout win at the Vancouver Canucks on Friday.

– Fedotov could start after Ersson made 24 saves Friday.

Flames projected lineup

Samuel Honzek — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko

Connor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman

Jonathan Huberdeau — Martin Pospisil — Anthony Mantha

Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Adam Klapka

MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov

Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Matt Coronato, Joel Hanley, Tyson Barrie

Injured: Yegor Sharangovich (lower body), Kevin Rooney (upper body)

Status report

– Rooney, a forward who left in the first period of a 6-5 win at the Canucks on Wednesday, was placed on injured reserve Friday.

– Kirkland was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League and is expected to play in Rooney’s place.

– The Flames held an optional morning skate Saturday.

