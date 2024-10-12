Projected Lineups for the Flyers vs Flames – 10/12/24

by

The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

FLYERS (1-0-0) at FLAMES (1-0-0)

10 p.m. ET; SN1, CITY, SNW, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Matvei Michkov — Sean Couturier — Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett — Morgan Frost — Tyson Foerster
Joel Farabee — Noah Cates — Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton — Ryan Poehling — Garnet Hathaway

Cam York — Travis Sanheim
Egor Zamula — Rasmus Ristolainen
Erik Johnson — Jamie Drysdale

Ivan Fedotov
Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Jett Luchanko, Nicolas Delauriers, Emil Andrae

Injured: Nick Seeler (lower body)

Status report
– The Flyers did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 3-2 shootout win at the Vancouver Canucks on Friday.
– Fedotov could start after Ersson made 24 saves Friday.

Flames projected lineup

Samuel Honzek — Nazem Kadri — Andrei Kuzmenko
Connor Zary — Mikael Backlund — Blake Coleman
Jonathan Huberdeau — Martin Pospisil — Anthony Mantha
Ryan Lomberg — Justin Kirkland — Adam Klapka

MacKenzie Weegar — Daniil Miromanov
Kevin Bahl — Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean — Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar

Scratched: Matt Coronato, Joel Hanley, Tyson Barrie

Injured: Yegor Sharangovich (lower body), Kevin Rooney (upper body)

Status report
– Rooney, a forward who left in the first period of a 6-5 win at the Canucks on Wednesday, was placed on injured reserve Friday.
– Kirkland was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League and is expected to play in Rooney’s place.
– The Flames held an optional morning skate Saturday.

