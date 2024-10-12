Projected Lineups for the Kraken vs Wild – 10/12/24

The Seattle Kraken take on the Minnesota Wild at the Xcel Energy Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KRAKEN (0-1-0) at WILD (1-0-0)

8 p.m. ET; KHN, KONG, BSWI, BSN

Kraken projected lineup

Eeli Tolvanen — Matty Beniers — Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jared McCann — Shane Wright — Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Andre Burakovsky

Tye Kartye — Yanni Gourde — Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak — Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans — Will Borgen

Joey Daccord

Philipp Grubauer

Scratched: Joshua Mahura

Injured: None

Status report

– Each team held an optional morning skate Saturday.

– Daccord will start and make his season debut three days after signing a five-year, $25 million extension contract with the Kraken on Wednesday that begins next season.

More from THW:

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov — Marco Rossi — Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson — Joel Eriksson Ek — Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno — Ryan Hartman — Yakov Trenin

Jakub Lauko — Marat Khusnutdinov — Frederick Gaudreau

Jonas Brodin — Brock Faber

Jake Middleton — Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill — Zach Bogosian

Marc-Andre Fleury

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Liam Ohgren, Filip Gustavsson

Injured: None

Status report

– Fleury will start after Gustavsson made 31 saves in a season-opening 3-2 win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

More from THW: