Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Oilers – 10/12/24

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLACKHAWKS (0-1-1) at OILERS (0-1-0)
10 p.m. CBC, SNE, SNO, SNP, CHSN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno — Connor Bedard — Teuvo Teravainen
Taylor Hall — Philipp Kurashev — Tyler Bertuzzi
Ilya Mikheyev — Jason Dickinson — Joey Anderson
Patrick Maroon — Ryan Donato — Andreas Athanasiou
Alec Martinez — Seth Jones
Alex Vlasic — T.J. Brodie
Wyatt Kaiser — Connor Murphy
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Nolan Allan, Lucas Reichel, Craig Smith
Injured: None
Status report
– The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 2-1 overtime loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.
– Mrazek is expected to start after Soderblom made 33 saves Friday.
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Jeff Skinner — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson
Mattias Janmark — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Vasily Podkolzin — Derek Ryan — Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Travis Dermott
Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: Troy Stecher
Injured: None
Status report
– Pickard will start after playing 28:52 in relief of Skinner in a season-opening 6-0 loss to the Jets on Wednesday.
– Dermott and Emberson will swap partners on defense.
