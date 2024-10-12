Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Oilers – 10/12/24

The Chicago Blackhawks take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (0-1-1) at OILERS (0-1-0)

10 p.m. CBC, SNE, SNO, SNP, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno — Connor Bedard — Teuvo Teravainen

Taylor Hall — Philipp Kurashev — Tyler Bertuzzi

Ilya Mikheyev — Jason Dickinson — Joey Anderson

Patrick Maroon — Ryan Donato — Andreas Athanasiou

Alec Martinez — Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic — T.J. Brodie

Wyatt Kaiser — Connor Murphy

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Nolan Allan, Lucas Reichel, Craig Smith

Injured: None

Status report

– The Blackhawks did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 2-1 overtime loss at the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

– Mrazek is expected to start after Soderblom made 33 saves Friday.

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Jeff Skinner — Leon Draisaitl — Viktor Arvidsson

Mattias Janmark — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown

Vasily Podkolzin — Derek Ryan — Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Travis Dermott

Brett Kulak — Ty Emberson

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Troy Stecher

Injured: None

Status report

– Pickard will start after playing 28:52 in relief of Skinner in a season-opening 6-0 loss to the Jets on Wednesday.

– Dermott and Emberson will swap partners on defense.

