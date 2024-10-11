Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Jets – 10/11/24

The Chicago Blackhawks face the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

BLACKHAWKS (0-1-0) at JETS (1-0-0)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, CHSN

Blackhawks projected lineup

Nick Foligno — Connor Bedard — Teuvo Teravainen

Taylor Hall — Philipp Kurashev — Tyler Bertuzzi

Ilya Mikheyev — Jason Dickinson — Joey Anderson

Patrick Maroon — Ryan Donato — Andreas Athanasiou

Alec Martinez — Seth Jones

Alex Vlasic — TJ Brodie

Nolan Allan — Connor Murphy

Petr Mrazek

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Lukas Reichel, Craig Smith, Wyatt Kaiser

Injured: None

Status report

– Foligno could elevate from third-line left wing to the same spot on the first line, switching places with Mikheyev after a 5-2 season-opening loss at the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday.

– Kaiser, a defenseman, was activated from injured reserve Thursday after missing the game Tuesday with an illness.

Latest for THW:

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk

Haydn Fleury — Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan

Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body)

Status report

– The Jets could dress the same lineup they used in a season-opening 6-0 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

Latest for THW: