The Chicago Blackhawks face the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
BLACKHAWKS (0-1-0) at JETS (1-0-0)
8 p.m. ET; TSN3, CHSN
Blackhawks projected lineup
Nick Foligno — Connor Bedard — Teuvo Teravainen
Taylor Hall — Philipp Kurashev — Tyler Bertuzzi
Ilya Mikheyev — Jason Dickinson — Joey Anderson
Patrick Maroon — Ryan Donato — Andreas Athanasiou
Alec Martinez — Seth Jones
Alex Vlasic — TJ Brodie
Nolan Allan — Connor Murphy
Petr Mrazek
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Lukas Reichel, Craig Smith, Wyatt Kaiser
Injured: None
Status report
– Foligno could elevate from third-line left wing to the same spot on the first line, switching places with Mikheyev after a 5-2 season-opening loss at the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday.
– Kaiser, a defenseman, was activated from injured reserve Thursday after missing the game Tuesday with an illness.
Latest for THW:
- Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Jets – 10/11/24
- Blackhawks Make Same Old Mistakes in 2024-25 Season Opener
- Utah HC Wins Inaugural Game 5-2 Against Blackhawks
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor — Mark Scheifele — Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti — Vladislav Namestnikov — Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter — Adam Lowry — Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron — Rasmus Kupari — Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey — Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg — Neal Pionk
Haydn Fleury — Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan
Injured: David Gustafsson (lower body)
Status report
– The Jets could dress the same lineup they used in a season-opening 6-0 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.
Latest for THW:
- Projected Lineups for the Blackhawks vs Jets – 10/11/24
- Winnipeg Jets Youth Poised for Big Seasons with AHL Manitoba
- Projected Lineups for the Jets vs Oilers – 10/9/24