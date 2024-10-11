Maple Leafs Set to Unveil Scotiabank Arena Renovations at Home Opener

The 1-1-0 Toronto Maple Leafs are set to welcome the Pittsburgh Penguins in their home opener on Saturday night (Oct. 12), and the presence of newcomers like Chris Tanev, Anthony Stolarz, and head coach Craig Berube won’t be the only differences that fans notice. The Hockey Night in Canada game will also mark the unveiling of Phase 2 (Phase 1 introduced the new Mastercard Lounge and focused on the 200-level luxury boxes) of Scotiabank Arena’s ongoing renovations, giving the building a new look and feel.

Fans who took in one of the club’s three home preseason games may have seen some hints of what’s to come, but Saturday will offer the first true taste of what’s been in the works since the Maple Leafs were eliminated last spring. Now, that’s not to say that Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) is ready to hang a ‘Mission Accomplished’ banner and declare the renovation project complete. The company’s ambitious $350 million renovation plan to the home of the Leafs and the NBA’s Toronto Raptors is set to continue straight through next summer, with many more changes amidst two subsequent phases to come.

Coming to the game on Saturday? Here’s what you can expect to see when you walk into the arena:

Gate 1 and the 100-Level Concourse

MLSE made sure that the first phase of the project included the arena’s primary point of entry, the very first visual impression the majority of fans get as they are entering the building from Union Station. As soon as fans come through the doors, they will be immersed in a sleek new display of LED screens up the walls and across the ceiling, as well as stylish new signage and branding. Also present will be better lighting and clearer directions for those less familiar with the venue.

Today, we’re thrilled to unveil the new and revitalized spaces within Scotiabank Arena, as part of our continuing Scotiabank Arena Reimagination project. pic.twitter.com/nJMtlWbjoZ — Scotiabank Arena (@ScotiabankArena) October 11, 2024

“The experience starts as you’re approaching the front door,” says MLSE Chief Operating Officer Nick Eaves.

Gate 1 has been expanded as part of a broader effort to create more room along the 100-level concourse. Space was cut out of the bathrooms and used to try to ease some of the congestion outside the seating area between periods. The added space serves to create a more impressive first impression while also hopefully helping fans feel less like sardines in a can when trying to navigate or linger around the concourse.

Extending out beyond Gate 1, the entire north end of the concourse has been redone. This includes a host of new amenities, such as new concessions, new grab-and-go snack spots, a new Real Sports Apparel, an all-gender washroom, and even a quiet room.

MNP Pass Social Club

Maple Leafs fans are certainly entitled to have their opinions on the typically-corporate crowd that regularly occupies the prime platinum seats at games, clad in suits rather than jerseys, declining to get loud and often missing the start of each period as they wine and dine in the suites below. But like it or not, they (or the companies that host them) pay major money to sit there, so MLSE is going to look to enhance their experience as well.

To that end, one of the true ‘wow’ factors of the new renovation is the MNP Pass Social Club, a restaurant and lounge area that comes equipped with the chance to view the Maple Leafs as they venture from the dressing room to the ice, and vice versa, through mirrored, one-way glass. Members can enjoy a meal and then watch the team hit the ice before making their way to their seats located nearby.

This is the Maple Leafs’ new tunnel inside Scotiabank Arena where fans within the MNP Pass Social Club will get a view of the players as they step onto the ice.



The away side is the exact same. pic.twitter.com/evXEERDawm — Nick Barden (@nickbarden) October 11, 2024

The catch, of course, is that this experience isn’t available to everybody. You either need to have snagged tickets in the eligible seating areas or be an MNP Pass Social Club member, a membership that is neither widely available nor cheap.

Hot Stove Club

One staple of the Maple Leafs’ home arena that even dates back to Maple Leaf Gardens is the Hot Stove Club. The 200-level mainstay is still around, having undergone renovations of its own while still preserving its classic, nostalgic charm. Though refreshed, it still carries the feel of an old-fashioned steakhouse and remains open to any ticket-holders on game night – provided you can get a table.

One significant change to the club is the construction of a new direct entrance from the second floor of the Galleria. This means that, in addition to ticket-holders, fans without tickets can still enjoy the experience of checking out a game from inside Hot Stove. This could even allow the restaurant to remain open on non-game nights, as it was previously. That said, you might want to book a reservation ahead of time.

There will be a buzz in the building on Saturday, because there always is on opening night. Hopes abound, as the 48th Highlander ushers in a new Maple Leafs campaign. But this one will bring a brand new look off the ice, as fans are treated to the latest and, arguably, most noticeable phase of Scotiabank Arena’s facelift.