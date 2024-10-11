Early Devils Takeaways to Kick Off 2024-25 Season

As of right now, the New Jersey Devils have the best record in the NHL. Granted, they’re the only team that’s played three games this season, but starting with a 2-1-0 record is still a better beginning than last season. The Devils headed home with four points under their belt, following a sweep of the Buffalo Sabres at the NHL Global Series in Czechia. The team looked stronger than ever, despite losing a few defensemen to injury. New Jersey dominated all six periods last weekend, making an early statement that the Devils have the potential to become serious Stanley Cup contenders.

On Tuesday, the team headed back home and began practicing in preparation for their home opener. However, the Devils fell 4-2 to head coach Sheldon Keefe’s former team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, on Thursday night. Nonetheless, to kick off the new season, the Devils look widely different from the team that finished second to last in the Metropolitan Division in 2023. But what changed? Let’s take a look at key takeaways that paved the way for early success.

Defensive Depth

Perhaps the greatest recent development is the added blue-line depth. General manager Tom Fitzgerald made his offseason mission clear: gather players who would complement his star forwards. He made good on this promise, adding both offensive skill and physicality when choosing which defensemen to bring onto the team.

Injuries to Luke Hughes and Brett Pesce meant that unlikely players were given the chance to start in Czechia, but each defenseman easily rose to the challenge. The likes of Brenden Dillon, Johnathan Kovacevic, and rookie Seamus Casey helped set the tone for the new-and-improved Devils’ defense. There is a noticeable difference in scoring capabilities, net defending, veteran presence, and line chemistry.

A healthy Dougie Hamilton and Jonas Siegenthaler may help turn the tide in favor of the Devils, but there was one new face in particular who made quite a splash in Prague. Kovacevic had an outstanding performance during training camp, which earned him a roster slot. In game one of the Global Series, Kovacevic assisted on Stefan Noesen’s goal. Then, less than 10 minutes later, he lit the lamp himself with a wrist shot, giving the Devils a 2-0 lead. He was even named first star of the game, allowing Keefe to coin the nickname, “Kovechkin.” He possesses a combination of impressive skills, such as his shot speed, passing abilities, and shooting percentage. His style of play makes him a promising candidate to remain in the Devils’ lineup full-time, marking the beginning of a new defensive era.

Devils Have a Reliable Goalie Tandem

Everyone knows that goaltending can make or break a team. Last season, the Devils did not have a reliable starting goalie, which made their playoff chances vanish into thin air. Now, the team has Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen, who can become an elite goaltending tandem for 2024-25. There was no question that Markstrom would be their starting goalie, considering the amount of high-danger saves he made in his first game as a Devil.

In three periods of play, he only allowed one goal, finishing the game with a .968 save percentage (SV%). Markstrom has an exceptional ability to read plays, which led to a showstopping save against Nicolas Aube-Kubel in the opening period of the Global Series. Likewise, having a solid presence in net gave the rest of the team confidence to follow through with plays and remain level-headed. Despite allowing four goals against the Leafs on Thursday, Markstrom still made quite a few remarkable saves that left fans shaking their heads in amazement.

The Devils also have a top-notch backup goaltender in Allen. During the 2023-24 season, he showed flashes of potential, but he can lead the team to greatness as Markstrom’s second. He got the start in the second Global Series game against the Sabres and helped secure the team’s second-straight win. Allen saved 17 shots, and his save percentage has improved since he was acquired from the Montreal Canadiens. As long as he continues to make big saves in times of need, he could easily start upwards of 30 games this season. All in all, the Devils finally have a dependable goalie tandem, which is a crucial first step to a bounce-back 2024-25 campaign.

Instant Line Chemistry

Another important takeaway is that the Devils immediately displayed line chemistry. After just three games with their new lineup, the roster has already clicked into place. Recent additions are making offensive contributions and taking pressure off star players to produce. Additional depth for the Devils’ bottom-six forwards also equals more consistency, especially with the addition of Paul Cotter. He’s had a phenomenal start to the season, netting two goals and an assist across three games. Cotter’s speed and physicality make him a valuable addition to the roster, but his ability to mesh with star players like Jack Hughes will create countless scoring opportunities.

Every line has shown success, with players easily seeking each other out on the ice and anticipating one another’s movements. For example, the combination of Tomas Tatar, Nico Hischier, and Dawson Mercer hasn’t missed a beat since being reunited. Another group worth mentioning is the fourth line consisting of Cotter, Curtis Lazar, and Nathan Bastian, which has been dubbed the “Meat Line.” Bastian had a subpar 2023-24 after suffering a brutal lower-body injury, but it looks like the 26-year-old right winger finally found a home on the fourth pairing. The Devils have shown immediate chemistry among their new lineup, which will come in handy as the team attempts to secure a playoff spot.

Young Talent on the Blue Line

The Devils already have plenty of star players, but there is a lot of development happening behind the scenes. Specifically, there are ample young, up-and-coming defensemen, but not enough roster space for all of them unless the team is dealing with injuries. Simon Nemec is entering his sophomore season, with the potential to develop into a top-pairing defenseman. Throughout the first three games of the season, he remained poised and confident, blocking shots and commanding the ice with his two-way play style. This comes as no surprise, considering how much success he had last season. During his rookie campaign, he recorded an average of 19:52 in ice time, along with 106 blocked shots, 22 hits, and 73 shots on goal. Alongside Hughes, Nemec has all the qualities that could lead him to a breakout season.

Speaking of defensive development, Seamus Casey has also proven his potential as a future star defenseman. The rookie made his debut in Prague and played a key role in the Devils’ 3-1 win over the Sabres. Casey helped snap the “1-0, them” curse, tying the game with his first NHL goal. He showed creativity, agility, and elite playmaking during his first game as a Devil. Serving as the quarterback of the second power-play unit, he kept the energy high and made positive offensive contributions. However, this puts Keefe in a difficult situation once Pesce and Hughes return to the lineup. With so much talent on the blue line, a decision is on the horizon: Who will be sent to the American Hockey League’s Utica Comets for potentially the remainder of the season?

Starting Strong and Staying Strong

There are plenty of positive takeaways from the Devils’ season thus far. Throughout the first three games, there were moments of brilliance, but they need to build momentum and confidence as the season progresses. Depth, goaltending, defensive development, and line chemistry are all constructive aspects that could lead to a Devils redemption arc. With Keefe fully embracing his role as head coach, there is no telling what the Devils will be capable of this season. Regardless of their disappointing loss to the Maple Leafs on Thursday night, the team has shown flashes of greatness that make fans wonder if this could be the season they head back to the playoffs.