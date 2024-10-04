Devils’ Seamus Casey Makes His Debut on Global Series Stage

The New Jersey Devils’ preseason did not go to plan. The team is suffering minor growing pains under new head coach Sheldon Keefe, but that was to be expected. However, goaltending and defense are cause for concern, especially since Jacob Markstrom and Jake Allen have looked less than stellar in their recent appearances.

The Devils earned only one preseason win, secured by the Utica Comets’ roster after the NHL team left for Prague. The Devils will face the Buffalo Sabres in the NHL Global Series to open their regular season on Friday, and they have the chance to begin their bounce-back campaign in Czechia.

One pressing issue from last season has reared its ugly head again. The team has already suffered several injuries, creating major defensive holes for Keefe to fill. Before the start of training camp, the team released a statement that star defenseman Luke Hughes could miss up to seven weeks with a shoulder injury, while Brett Pesce is recovering from offseason surgery, and Santeri Hatakka might also begin the season on injured reserve. This will, at least, open up an opportunity for a player to step into the spotlight and fill a hole on the Devils’ blue line. One candidate, in particular, has stood out: Seamus Casey.

Seamus Casey Answers the Call

Who better to take on the defensive role than top prospect Casey? The 20-year-old earned his spot on the roster following impressive performances during training camp and the preseason. Even though he was expected to spend most of the 2024-25 season in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Comets, the Devils’ head coach admired his ability to move the puck out of the defensive zone. “He’s made plays and advanced the puck for us nicely, which is something we need,” added Keefe.

Seamus Casey, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Casey also looked solid during his first preseason appearance against the Washington Capitals on Sept. 25. Even though the Devils lost 5-3, he showed phenomenal defensive maneuvers, including efficient puck and stick handling. In 20 minutes of ice time, he recorded a shot on goal and one hit.

His playmaking abilities could make him a permanent roster addition, especially since he possesses a high level of positional awareness. Defensively, Casey can also battle for the puck along the boards, where his smaller stature makes it easier for him to take control of the puck. With his exceptional skating and ability to move the puck across the ice, he is ready to take the next big step in his career.

Casey also spent time in practice quarterbacking the second power-play unit, so he could make an appearance on special teams in Prague. Casey is known for his level-headedness and poise on the ice. In addition, his physicality could also become an important factor that solidifies his role on the team. Despite his smaller size, he is good at creating pressure and moving the puck to an open passing lane.

Casey flew with the team to Prague. At practice on Wednesday, he received a circle of congratulatory stick taps at center ice. The team commended his ability to adjust and carve out a place for himself among the Devils veterans. On Thursday after practice, Keefe formally announced that Casey would make his NHL debut in the season opener this afternoon at O2 Arena. He has been practicing with Simon Nemec, and they will likely serve as the Devils’ third defensive pairing.

Casey’s Junior and NCAA Hockey Success

Casey has been a top prospect since the Devils drafted him 46th overall in the second round of the 2022 Draft. In May, he signed He Casey played at the University of Michigan for two seasons, where he established himself as an elite defenseman in Division I hockey. He scored 74 points in 77 games and was named to the Big Ten First Team and First Team All-American during his sophomore year. He also spent two seasons with the United States National Team Development Program (USNTDP) and competed for Team USA at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships.

Prague is Just the Beginning

Casey has an opportunity to become a crucial addition to the Devils’ blue line this season. His phenomenal skill set makes him a valuable asset to the team and a successful performance in Czechia could solidify his role in 2024-25. The Global Series is just the beginning for him, and Nemec should help him live up to his defensive and offensive potential in his rookie campaign.