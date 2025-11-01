Devils Extend Goaltender Jacob Markstrom to a 2-Year, $12 Million Contract

The New Jersey Devils have solidified their crease for the near future, announcing Friday that they’ve agreed to terms with goaltender Jacob Markstrom to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of $6 million.

Markstrom the Veteran Presence

The 35-year-old netminder, acquired from the Calgary Flames in June 2024, has brought a renewed sense of stability and confidence to New Jersey’s crease. Since his arrival, Markstrom has injected veteran poise and reliability into a position that had long been a question mark for the Devils. His presence has not only elevated the team’s defensive structure but also instilled trust throughout the locker room, giving the Devils the steady backbone they’ve been searching for in recent seasons.

In his first season with New Jersey, Markstrom delivered a strong and steady performance, posting a .900 save percentage, four shutouts, and a 2.50 goals-against average. Beyond the stat sheet, his consistency and composure in high-pressure moments proved crucial for the Devils, especially during key divisional matchups. His reliability allowed the Devils’ young defensive core to play with greater freedom and confidence, knowing their goaltender could handle the pressure when called upon.

Markstrom’s Path to New Jersey

Originally selected 31st overall by the Florida Panthers in the 2008 NHL Draft, Markstrom made his NHL debut three years later—fittingly, at the Prudential Center against the Devils. After early years as a developing backup, he broke through during the 2017-18 season with the Vancouver Canucks, where he cemented himself as a starting goaltender, posting a 28-23-9 record. Over his 14-year NHL career, Markstrom has built a reputation as a durable and battle-tested netminder, compiling a 243-214-63 record with 21 shutouts across stints with Florida, Vancouver, Calgary, and now New Jersey.

Jacob Markstrom, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With the extension, the Devils have secured both experience and stability in goal, a necessary factor for this team. As the organization continues to evolve around a young, dynamic core, Markstrom’s veteran leadership and past performances will remain an essential part of the Devils’ success.