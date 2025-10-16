Devils Turn to Allen and Daws as Goaltending Tandem with Markstrom Sidelined

Already this season, the New Jersey Devils will have to rely on their goaltending depth. With Jacob Markstrom sidelined for the next couple of weeks due to an injury sustained against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday, the Devils will call on Jake Allen and Nico Daws to handle the crease for the foreseeable future.

This situation isn’t new for Allen and Daws. Last season, the duo was called upon when Markstrom missed roughly a month with a lower-body injury. During that stretch — from late January through early March — Allen and Daws split the workload and delivered steady results, combining for a 6-6-1 record. Both netminders posted shutouts during that span, proving they could keep the Devils competitive even without their starter.

That success should give the coaching staff confidence that they can manage the crease again, and the chemistry and trust built between them could pay dividends as the Devils navigate another stretch without Markstrom.

Allen’s Veteran Stability

The 35-year-old goaltender brings over a decade of NHL experience and composure to the crease. Since joining New Jersey during the 2023–24 season, Allen has been a dependable presence and a stabilizing force behind Markstrom. Last season, he posted a 13-16-1 record with a strong .908 save percentage and four shutouts — numbers that underscored his ability to keep the Devils in games even when facing heavy workloads.

Allen’s expected to handle the bulk of the starts initially, particularly as the Devils navigate a tough schedule for the next few weeks. His calm, veteran approach and proven track record make him a trusted option to shoulder the load once again while Markstrom recovers.

Daws Called Up

For Daws, this call-up carries greater weight. It’s an opportunity for the 24-year-old to establish himself as part of the Devils’ long-term plans. Last season, he impressed in limited action, posting a 4-3-1 record with an outstanding .939 save percentage and one shutout. His calm presence in net and ability to stay composed under pressure earned him praise from both coaches and teammates.

Nico Daws, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Since being drafted by the Devils in 2020, Daws has shown steady progress, developing his game through a balance of NHL experience and key stretches in Utica, where he’s been a backbone of the Comets. A trusted call-up throughout his young career, he’s focused on building confidence and consistency.

During the offseason and training camp, Daws made key adjustments to both his technique and mindset — changes he says have made him feel sharper and more prepared than ever. “I tell myself that between almost every whistle,” Daws told the media after practice. “I’m constantly talking to myself to have fun, compete, and control what you can control.”

That self-awareness has become a defining part of his approach. His confidence and composure are noticeable even in practice — qualities that have matured with experience. “It’s important to know, mentally for myself, that I’ve been here before and I’ve done it,” he added. “I’m a better goalie now than I was in previous years, so what’s to say I can’t continue to get better?”

Allen echoed that confidence. “He’s a good goalie,” Allen said. “He’s played a lot of NHL hockey games… a lot more than other goalies in the league. He should have all the confidence in the world. He’s a really good kid, a good person, and he’s paid his dues… he’ll be good for us.”

Moving Forward Without Markstrom

The Devils will likely start Allen in most games while Daws continues to gain experience. The team’s improved defensive structure will be key in supporting the tandem, especially against high-powered offenses like the Florida Panthers tonight and against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

While losing Markstrom is a setback, the Devils are better equipped to handle it now than in years past. With Allen’s experience and Daws’ potential, New Jersey has a duo capable of keeping them afloat — and perhaps even making a statement — during this critical stretch.