Projected Lineups for Kraken vs Senators – 10/16/25

The Seattle Kraken take on the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

KRAKEN (2-0-1) at SENATORS (1-3-0)

7 p.m. ET; RDSI, TSN5, KONG, KHN

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann – Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle

Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Eeli Tolvanen

Mason Marchment — Shane Wright — Ryan Winterton

Tye Kartye — Frederick Gaudreau — Jani Nyman

Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour

Josh Mahura — Jamie Oleksiak

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Matt Murray, Berkly Catton, Cale Fleury

Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Kaapo Kakko (hand)

Status report

Grubauer could make his season debut. … Stephenson was on the second line during practice Thursday, moving Wright down to the third line.

Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo, Olle Lycksell

Injured: Brady Tkachuk (hand)

Status report

Kaliyev was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Thursday and could make his Senators debut. … Ottawa did not hold a morning skate after losing 8-4 at the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday.

