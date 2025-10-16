Projected Lineups for Kraken vs Senators – 10/16/25

The Seattle Kraken take on the Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
KRAKEN (2-0-1) at SENATORS (1-3-0)
7 p.m. ET; RDSI, TSN5, KONG, KHN
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann – Matty Beniers — Jordan Eberle
Jaden Schwartz — Chandler Stephenson — Eeli Tolvanen
Mason Marchment — Shane Wright — Ryan Winterton
Tye Kartye — Frederick Gaudreau — Jani Nyman
Vince Dunn — Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren — Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura — Jamie Oleksiak
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Matt Murray, Berkly Catton, Cale Fleury
Injured: Ryker Evans (upper body), Kaapo Kakko (hand)
Status report
Grubauer could make his season debut. … Stephenson was on the second line during practice Thursday, moving Wright down to the third line.
Latest for THW:
Tyler Kleven — Jordan Spence
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo, Olle Lycksell
Injured: Brady Tkachuk (hand)
Status report
Kaliyev was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Thursday and could make his Senators debut. … Ottawa did not hold a morning skate after losing 8-4 at the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday.
Latest for THW:
- Senators News & Rumours: Tkachuk Missed, Defence Falters & Sebrango Moves On
- NHL Morning Recap – October 16, 2025
- Sabres Defeat Senators 8-4 in First Game Without Tkachuk