Alex Tuch Makes More Sense for the Maple Leafs Than Tage Thompson

Recently, my The Hockey Writers colleague Peter Baracchini published an article, “Maple Leafs Should Keep an Eye on Tage Thompson Following Sabres’ Rough Start.” It’s true—the Buffalo Sabres haven’t exactly come flying out of the gate. Although it’s funny how hockey works: when you think they’re stumbling, they go and thump the Ottawa Senators 8–4. Still, their early inconsistency has sparked some trade chatter, and Thompson’s name is suddenly out there.

Baracchini suggested that Tage Thompson might be a strong fit for the Toronto Maple Leafs, and he’s right. But that kind of move wouldn’t come cheap. The question is—what would Toronto have to give up? Looking at the Sabres’ lineup and cap structure, there might be another, more practical path. Given his contract, his style of play, and his two-way reliability, Alex Tuch would be the better (and more affordable) fit for the Maple Leafs than Thompson.

Grabbing One of the Sabres’ Power Forwards Would Be a Solid Get for Toronto

The idea of poaching talent from the Sabres (or any other team) is always a fun conversation, but when it comes to what fits the Maple Leafs, Tuch might make far more sense than his teammate. Both are big, skilled, and in their prime—but when you factor in Toronto’s roster structure, cap realities, and what head coach Craig Berube wants from his players, the better target becomes clearer.

Tuch and Thompson Are Power Forwards with Two Different Prototypes

At 6-foot-4 and 219 pounds, Tuch brings the kind of north–south, straight-line game that’s been missing from the Maple Leafs’ top six. He plays with pace and purpose—driving the net, protecting the puck, and handling the physical side of hockey without losing his scoring touch. Over his last three seasons in Buffalo, he’s averaged better than 30 goals and 70 points per 82 games, while leading all NHL forwards in blocked shots. That’s not just production—it’s buy-in.

Alex Tuch, Buffalo Sabres (Evan Sabourin / The Hockey Writers)

From a roster-building standpoint, Tuch’s $4.75 million cap hit through 2025– 26 is a mid-range number that provides teams with flexibility. He’s big, durable, and can move up or down the lineup—playing beside Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies or anchoring a heavy-checking second line. Just as importantly, he plays the way Berube wants his players to: honest, direct, and hard.

Meanwhile, Thompson turns heads in every arena he enters. At 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, he’s an offensive unicorn—an elite shooter with silky hands and reach that makes defenders look tiny. His 47-goal, 94-point season in 2022–23 announced him as one of the league’s top power scorers, and his three-year average of over 40 goals and 80 points per 82 games speaks for itself.

Tage Thompson, Buffalo Sabres (Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images)

At $7.14 million through 2029–30, Thompson’s contract might actually be a bargain. He’s entering his prime and could easily post multiple 40-goal seasons over that span. But the question for the Maple Leafs isn’t whether Thompson is elite—it’s whether he fits what the team needs. And what would the team have to give up to get him?

Thompson Might Create a Center Logjam

Here’s where it gets interesting. Thompson is a natural center, and the Maple Leafs already have two strong centers in Matthews and John Tavares, both right-handed shooters who thrive as finishers, not pass-first playmakers. Adding another offence-first pivot doesn’t balance the lineup—it duplicates skill that’s already there. At this point, moving Tavares to the third-line center position seems a bit premature.

Toronto’s actual need lies on the wing: a big-bodied forward who can retrieve pucks, extend possessions, and create chaos in the offensive zone. That’s Tuch’s job. He doesn’t need the puck on his stick to make a difference, and he thrives doing the heavy lifting for more skilled linemates.

Why Tuch Checks More Boxes than Thompson

Tuch’s style is tailor-made for Berube’s system—hard on the forecheck, relentless on second efforts, and accountable at both ends. He’s one of those players who make teammates better without necessarily being the headline name.

Alex Tuch, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

His versatility also makes him easier to slot into the lineup. Toronto could use him as a power winger on the Matthews line or as a stabilizer next to Tavares and William Nylander. At $4.75 million, he’s far more affordable, especially for a team that must consider future cap space for defensive help.

If Buffalo’s season turns south and they look to shake things up, Tuch is the kind of player who might become available. If the Sabres find themselves out of the playoff picture, he could be picked up more cheaply as a rental. He’s in the final year of his deal and will want term and stability on his next contract—something the Maple Leafs might be able to offer without breaking their structure.

The Thompson Temptation is Core-Four(ish) Huge.

Thompson’s name still tempts fans for good reason. You don’t often get a 6-foot-6 sniper who can skate like a winger and finish like a star. He’s the kind of player you imagine dominating playoff series almost single-handedly. But for Toronto, the logistics are grim: the Sabres would demand a massive return, likely starting with Easton Cowan and multiple first-round picks. These are assets the Maple Leafs can’t spare.

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Easton Cowan (Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images)

Even if they could, the move wouldn’t fix what’s missing. Thompson would push someone like Tavares to the wing or third line, forcing lineup changes that don’t solve the Maple Leafs’ long-term balance problem. Could it become a Core-Four scenario all over again?

What Makes Sense Now for the Maple Leafs

If the Sabres’ season unravels, Tuch is the name to watch. He’d cost less in trade capital, fill a pressing need on the wing, and add the physical edge the roster still lacks. His combination of leadership, work ethic, and playoff-style grit makes him the kind of player Toronto has been searching for since Zach Hyman left.

Thompson might be the flashier name, and it would be great if the Maple Leafs could load him into their lineup. However, logic suggests that Tuch is the better fit. He brings the size, drive, and straight-line game that would make the Maple Leafs harder to play against and more capable of winning tight, grinding games in April.

If general manager Brad Treliving is looking for a move that adds identity as much as skill, he doesn’t need another star center. He needs a power winger who plays like Tuch—and if that opportunity ever comes, Toronto should be first in line.