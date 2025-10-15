Is a Nick Robertson Trade Finally Coming for the Maple Leafs?

Nick Robertson’s name is back in the NHL trade rumor mill as the Toronto Maple Leafs forward seeks a larger role and more opportunity. This, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger, who reports that Robertson and his agent are open to trade discussions.

All the while, Dreger notes that Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving has spoken with a few clubs that may have interest.

Dreger noted:

It is, but it is early days. I mean, it feels like we have to qualify that with everything that we say. The 24-year-old finds himself one more time in a very familiar spot with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and he’s hoping for a larger role, opportunity in the National Hockey League. He’s pushing 160 NHL games. I know that Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving has recently talked with clubs that may have some interest in Nick Robertson. Given the depth that the Maple Leafs have, it’s a tough spot for Robertson. So maybe it’s time to give him a fresh start somewhere else.

Is a Nick Robertson Trade Finally Coming?

This is not the first, nor will it likely be the last time Robertson’s name surfaces in trade discussions. However, for whatever reason, each time his name comes up, he either stays with the organization or signs a new deal with Toronto.

Nick Robertson, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This season, something feels different.

Despite showing top-six potential and offensive skill, Robertson has always struggled to secure consistent ice time in Toronto. Now, with so many forwards on the roster and the Leafs likely looking to make a move to either upgrade or move bodies out, a Robertson trade makes more sense than ever.

If he isn’t skating in the bottom six or being a healthy scratch (which he’s not a fan of), he’s quietly complaining about his spot on the team. This has gone on for years now, but the Leafs have often felt like giving him away in a trade they lose isn’t worth the risk.

Easton Cowan and Others Are Ready

Meanwhile, rookie Easton Cowan has impressed early this season on the top line, performing well in the two games he’s played. He is quickly earning praise for his work ethic and energy, which has eluded Robertson during his tenure in Toronto. Cowan’s emergence is notable, and it’s only going to push Robertson further down the depth chart.

The Leafs are learning they don’t need to hang onto Robertson as a “just in case” forward. They’re quickly learning that Cowan is ready to assume a bigger role, giving the team some confidence to finally move on from a player open to a change of scenery.

With one assist in four games, Robertson isn’t a wasted asset if the Leafs can get something for him. It might not be what they were originally looking for in previous trade discussions, but that may no longer matter.

There will come a time when the Maple Leafs start to look like the bad guys here. As an organization, the best move might be to cut bait and let the player find a role on another team, giving him a chance to do what he believes he’s capable of.