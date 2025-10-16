NHL Morning Recap – October 16th, 2025

Welcome to the NHL Morning Recap.

In today’s edition, we will be looking at the four games that were played on Oct. 15, 2025. Which includes Patrick Kane and the Detroit Red Wings looking for their third straight win. Also, is there is rivalry brewing between the Chicago Blackhawks and the St.Louis Blues, again? Find out who won that game and more, in today’s recap.

So, grab your morning beverage and enjoy.

Senators 4 at Sabres 8

The Buffalo Sabres came into the game against the Ottawa Senators without Brady Tkachuk and earned their first win of the season.

Senators Goal Summary:

P1 16:09 – Tim Stutzle (1) from Fabian Zetterlund (1) & Jordan Spence (1)

P2 3:58 – Jake Sanderson (1) from Ridley Greig (2) & Dylan Cozens (2)

P3 0:40 – Shane Pinto (5) from Spence & Jake Sanderson (4)

P3 2:15 – Lars Eller (1) from Nick Cousin (1) & Spence (3)

Sabres Goal Summary:

P1 8:01 – Jack Quinn (1) from Bowen Byram (1) & Rasmus Dahlin (2)

P2 6:46 – Ryan McLeod (1) from Zach Benson (1) & Owen Power (1)

P2 10:17 – Alex Tuch (1) from Jacob Bryson (1) & Josh Doan (1)

P2 11:46 – Jason Zucker (2) from Dahlin (3) & Benson (2)

P2 13:43 – Zucker (3) from Doan (2) & Tage Thompson (1)

P3 2:32 – McLeod (2) from Tuch (2) & Doan (3)

P3 3:17 – Quinn (2) from Peyton Krebs (1) & Benson (3)

P3 16:44 – Jiri Kulich (1) from Thompson (2) & Benson (4) – Empty Net

Panthers 1 at Re d Wings 4

The Red Wings are coming off two wins against the Toronto Maple Leafs in a home-and-home over the weekend. They were able to extend their winning streak to three games with a 4-1 win over the Florida Panthers.

Oct 15, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings right wing Patrick Kane (88) receives congratulations from teammates after he scores in the second period against the Florida Panthers at Little Caesars Arena. (Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images)

Panthers Goal Summary:

P2 14:05 – Brad Marchand (3) from Anton Lundell (3)

Red Wings Goal Summary:

P2 2:09 – Mason Appleton (2) from Dylan Larkin (2)

P2 9:36 – Patrick Kane (2) from Moritz Seider (2) & Larkin (3)

P3 18:02 – Appleton (3) from Michael Rasmussen (1) & Alex DeBrincat (5) – Empty Net

P3 19:42 – Rasmussen (1) from DeBrincat (6) – Empty Net

Flames 1 at Mammoth 3

The Utah Mammoth hosted the Calgary Flames in their home opener, where they debuted their new mascot “Tusky”. The Mammoth won their home opener by a score of 3-1.

Flames Goal Summary:

P1 8:37 – Rasmus Andersson (1) from Morgan Frost (1) & Nazem Kadri (3)

Mammoth Goal Summary:

P2 1:16 – Barrett Hayton (1) from Nick Schmaltz (3) & John Marino (2)

P2 4:24 – J.J. Peterka (2) unassisted

Blackhawks 8 at Blue 3

This game had it all, goals, fights, big hits. There is finally a rivalry between these two clubs again. The first instalment of the season series, went to the Blackhawks who won in convincing fashion, 8-3.

Frank Nazar and Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks (Steve Roberts-Imagn Images)

Blackhawks Goal Summary:

P1 3:02 – Ilya Mikheyev (3) unassisted

P1 5:23 – Lukas Reichel (1) from Matt Grzelcyk (1)

P2 2:49 – Reichel (2) from Alex Vlasic (1) & Connor Bedard (2)

P2 4:32 – Frank Nazar (2) from Tyler Bertuzzi (3) & Wyatt Kaiser (1)

P2 8:52 – Jason Dickinson (1) from Vlasic (2)

P3 1:17 – Ryan Donato (1) from Vlasic (3) & Mikheyev (1)

P3 5:02 – Teemu Teravainen (2) from Bedard (3) & Sam Rinzel (1)

P3 12:21 – Ryan Greene (1) from Reichel (1) & Bedard (4)

Blues Goal Summary:

P1 4:29 – Jake Neighbours (4) from Colton Parayko & Pavel Buchnevich (3)

P1 14:54 – Dylan Holloway (1) from Jordan Kyrou (2)

P3 11:28 – Tyler Tucker (1) from Jake Neighbours (1)