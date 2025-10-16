Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Devils – 10/16/25

The Florida Panthers take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

PANTHERS (3-2-0) at DEVILS (2-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN

Panthers projected lineup

Mackie Samoskevich — Sam Bennett — Brad Marchand

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Evan Rodrigues — Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer — Luke Kunin — Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis — Jeff Petry

Daniil Tarasov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Noah Gregor, Tobias Bjornfot

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)

Status report

The Panthers did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 4-1 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. … Kulikov, a defenseman, will be out five months after having surgery.

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer

Arseny Gritsyuk — Cody Glass — Connor Brown

Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Brian Halonen

Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon — Simon Nemec

Jake Allen

Nico Daws

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Stefan Noesen (lower body), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLoughlin (upper body), Seamus Casey (lower body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Zack MacEwen (upper body), Jacob Markstrom (lower body)

Status report

Markstrom will be out “a couple of weeks,” per Devils coach Sheldon Keefe, after the goalie was injured in relief of Allen in a 3-2 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. … Noesen, a forward, will not play but is “not far off” from returning, according to Keefe. … Daws was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and will back up Allen.

