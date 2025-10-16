Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Devils – 10/16/25

The Florida Panthers take on the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center tonight. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (3-2-0) at DEVILS (2-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSGSN
Panthers projected lineup
Mackie Samoskevich — Sam Bennett — Brad Marchand
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Evan Rodrigues — Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer — Luke Kunin — Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Uvis Balinskis — Jeff Petry
Daniil Tarasov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Noah Gregor, Tobias Bjornfot
Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)
Status report
The Panthers did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 4-1 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday. … Kulikov, a defenseman, will be out five months after having surgery.
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat — Jack Hughes — Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier — Nico Hischier — Dawson Mercer
Arseny Gritsyuk — Cody Glass — Connor Brown
Paul Cotter — Luke Glendening — Brian Halonen
Luke Hughes — Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler — Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon — Simon Nemec
Jake Allen
Nico Daws
Scratched: Dennis Cholowski
Injured: Stefan Noesen (lower body), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLoughlin (upper body), Seamus Casey (lower body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Zack MacEwen (upper body), Jacob Markstrom (lower body)
Status report
Markstrom will be out “a couple of weeks,” per Devils coach Sheldon Keefe, after the goalie was injured in relief of Allen in a 3-2 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday. … Noesen, a forward, will not play but is “not far off” from returning, according to Keefe. … Daws was recalled from Utica of the American Hockey League on Wednesday and will back up Allen.
