Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Red Wings – 10/15/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Detriot Red Wings at the Little Caesars Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, TVAS

Panthers projected lineup

Mackie Samoskevich — Sam Bennett — Brad Marchand

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Evan Rodrigues — Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer — Luke Kunin — Jonah Gadjovich

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis — Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Noah Gregor, Tobias Bjornfot

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)

Status report

Kulikov, a defenseman, is expected to be out about five months after having surgery to repair a labral tear, according to Panthers coach Paul Maurice. … Samoskevich moved to the first line during the Florida morning skate, with Verhaeghe moving to the third line.

Red Wings projected lineup

Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Mason Appleton

Patrick Kane — Marco Kasper — Alex DeBrincat

Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher – Michael Brandsegg-Nygard

James van Riemsdyk — Michael Rasmussen — Elmer Soderblom

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

Simon Edvinsson — Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Jacob Bernard-Docker — Albert Johansson

Cam Talbot

John Gibson

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Jonatan Berggren

Injured: Lucas Raymond (upper body)

Status report

Raymond, a forward, is day to day after leaving in the second period of a 3-2 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, following a hit along the boards from Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev; Raymond was on the ice for the Red Wings morning skate but did not take part in line rushes.

