Projected Lineups for Panthers vs Red Wings – 10/15/25

The Florida Panthers take on the Detriot Red Wings at the Little Caesars Arena today. Here are the projected/expected lineups sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
PANTHERS (3-1-0) at RED WINGS (2-1-0)
7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT, TVAS
Panthers projected lineup
Mackie Samoskevich — Sam Bennett — Brad Marchand
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Evan Rodrigues — Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer — Luke Kunin — Jonah Gadjovich
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Seth Jones
Uvis Balinskis — Jeff Petry
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Cole Schwindt, Noah Gregor, Tobias Bjornfot
Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Dmitry Kulikov (upper body)
Status report
Kulikov, a defenseman, is expected to be out about five months after having surgery to repair a labral tear, according to Panthers coach Paul Maurice. … Samoskevich moved to the first line during the Florida morning skate, with Verhaeghe moving to the third line.
Red Wings projected lineup
Emmitt Finnie — Dylan Larkin — Mason Appleton
Patrick Kane — Marco Kasper — Alex DeBrincat
Andrew Copp — J.T. Compher – Michael Brandsegg-Nygard
James van Riemsdyk — Michael Rasmussen — Elmer Soderblom
Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Simon Edvinsson — Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Jacob Bernard-Docker — Albert Johansson
Cam Talbot
John Gibson
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Jonatan Berggren
Injured: Lucas Raymond (upper body)
Status report
Raymond, a forward, is day to day after leaving in the second period of a 3-2 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, following a hit along the boards from Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev; Raymond was on the ice for the Red Wings morning skate but did not take part in line rushes.
