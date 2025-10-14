Red Wings Notebook: Early Observations on Sandin-Pellikka, Special Teams & More

Through the first weekend of the 2025-26 season, the Detroit Red Wings are 2-1-0. Each of their three games had its own distinct flavor, too.

Detroit opened the season by laying an egg against the Montreal Canadiens, losing 5-1. They followed that up with an inspiring 6-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, then held on for dear life on Monday as they beat Toronto once again 3-2.

Like I said, three very different performances. Still, four points in three games is a good start. And today, we’ll cover a few trends that I’ve observed so far.

Big Tests Early in the Season

After the opening night loss, coach Todd McLellan asked a few Red Wings a simple question:

“I actually asked a couple, maybe three or four players, like, ‘Are we tired of this yet?’” McLellan noted to reporters.

Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan (Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images)

The organization has had its fair share of ugly losses over the past few years. But how would the team respond this time?

They showed up. In a big way, too.

Detroit’s 6-3 win against Toronto was one of the more complete games under McLellan. The top players took charge and dictated the game. It was winning hockey – a much better approach than playing not to lose.

That’s the kind of response you want to see from a team that has struggled with adversity in the past. They owned their awful Game 1 and proved that they’re a quality hockey team the next time out. They passed that test. But what about the next one?

Test two had mixed results. Everyone knew Toronto would come out hot at home, seeking redemption from Saturday night’s loss. Detroit’s objective was to carry the momentum from the prior game and show once again that they can play winning hockey.

Detroit won on Monday, but not in the fashion that they probably desired. They stole the win – they didn’t earn it.

Overall, it was a good initial response, but it was not sustained. That’s something the Red Wings will need to work on moving forward.

Sandin-Pellikka Learning on the Fly

It was a bit of a surprise when Axel Sandin-Pellikka made the Red Wings out of training camp. Most expected Detroit’s top prospect to spend some time in the AHL before sliding into a big league role.

Instead, he has been a mainstay in Detroit’s top four. His performance, though, has been a mixed bag.

Axel Sandin Pellikka was one of Detroit’s two first-round picks in 2023. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

During the Red Wings’ first two games, Sandin-Pellikka was one of their best defensemen. He played with poise and made smart play after smart play.

But in Toronto on Monday, the young blueliner had his first NHL learning experience. The Maple Leafs showed him why the NHL is the fastest league in the world and capitalized on one of his several gaffes. Toronto’s second goal was a direct result of an unforced Sandin-Pellikka turnover.

If Justin Holl or Ben Chiarot made the same play, Red Wings social media would have been ablaze with disenchantment. But instead, it’s a learning opportunity for the wide-eyed rookie. Surely, Trent Yawney will have a few notes on how Sandin-Pellikka can avoid similar mistakes in the future.

Red Wings’ Penalty Kill Much Improved

Three games in, Detroit’s penalty kill looks much better than the one we saw last season – thankfully. They’ve only allowed one goal in seven opportunities.

The main difference – overall aggressiveness. For one, the Red Wings put an added emphasis on attacking and creating pressure points when opponents try to enter the zone – squeezing off play before they can move the puck down low. They’ve also been aggressive with loose pucks and have been able to clear the zone more frequently.

This isn’t to say the Red Wings have been running around in dogged pursuit. It’s aggressiveness within structure. So far, they’ve executed what has been asked of them.

Plus, the one blemish wasn’t a structural issue. No one tracked the puck after John Gibson gave up a juicy rebound (except Juraj Slafkovsky). Positioning was fine otherwise. Just a weird bounce that caught the team off-guard.

Power Play Still Running Hot

In addition to the penalty kill, Detroit’s power play has been a bright spot through the first three games. The Red Wings have converted in all three games, going 1-for-4 in every contest.

Beyond the goals, Detroit has gotten plenty of good looks from their top unit. They could have easily scored a couple more goals with a little puck luck. Still, the in-zone movement has created plenty of opportunities, with 16 scoring chances on the power play through three games.

Patrick Kane, in particular, is up to his old tricks with deft passes, maneuvering around the offensive zone, and directing teammates into place.

If the Red Wings can continue to shine on the power play, they’ll be able to bag a few additional points early on in the season. That could be the difference down the road.

Final Word

Overall, there was more good than bad in the first three games. Plenty to clean up, though. But that’s to be expected early in the season.

Next up, the Red Wings face off against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, then the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday. Two tough contests, for sure. Winnable games, though.

Data courtesy of Natural Stat Trick.