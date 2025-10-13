NHL 2025-26 Power Rankings: Week 1

While we may be one week into the 2025-26 NHL season, it’s been oddly difficult to actually watch hockey on a consistent basis. Call it a quirk of the schedule, but on Friday, no games were played at all, and on Sunday, there was just one solitary matchup holding down the schedule. However, all 32 teams played on Saturday, which created a bit of a feast or famine situation if you were hoping to watch hockey this weekend.

Considering the looming Olympic break midway through the season, we all knew that the schedule was going to be a bit more condensed than normal, creating the number of back-to-back games most teams have to shoulder in order to make up a full 82-game schedule. This makes the opening schedule all the more confusing, as you would think there would be more games spread out over prime timeframes like Friday, instead of skipping the day altogether.

Given this scheduling, most teams across the NHL have only played two to three games, with the New York Rangers being given the task of four matchups in the first week of the season. This small sample size, of course, creates a bit of sampling bias, as every team feels like the Stanley Cup is within their grasp after their first win of the season.

Week 1 of the 2025-26 NHL Power Rankings. (The Hockey Writers)

Given all of this, I will do my best to keep the grand picture in mind and not overreact to a good or bad game to start the year. However, a number of teams certainly didn’t move the needle much this week with their poor showings on the ice, while others are already planning their Stanley Cup parade.

So, with a limited sampling size on the schedule so far, let’s take a look at Week 1 of THW’s 2025-26 NHL Power Rankings!

32-28: Struggling Franchises Continue Early Woes

32. Buffalo Sabres (Previously: 27)

31. Philadelphia Flyers (Previously: 28)

30. Chicago Blackhawks (Previously: 32)

29. San Jose Sharks (Previously: 30)

28. New York Islanders (Previously: 23)

If you root for any of the teams at the bottom of the Rankings this week, I’m sorry. The opening of the 2025-26 season has been a bit rough for all of these franchises, as they have all failed to win a game in their limited attempts. Realistically, these teams have only played two to three games each, so trying to judge how good or bad they really are is a fool’s errand, but I still feel like there is a bit of funk surrounding them from last season.

For example, the Sharks haven’t looked bad in their first two games, and they even got two out of a possible four points with overtime losses, but their first game of the season was filled with so many blunders that it felt like they were trying to lose. They still have room to grow, but they look like a young team that is going to struggle with consistency all season long.

Tyler Toffoli, San Jose Sharks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

And then we get to speak about the Sabres…again. The moribund franchise continued its slow collapse into Lake Erie with a miserable two games to start the 2025-26 season. In these games, they scored one goal, gave up seven, and suffered numerous injuries to players who were supposed to be major pieces of their rebound. Barring these players getting healthy much quicker than expected, I genuinely don’t know how things get better before they get worse for Buffalo.

27-10: Potseason Dreams for the NHL’s Mid Teams

27. Anaheim Ducks (Previously: 25)

26. Columbus Blue Jackets (Previously: 26)

25. Tampa Bay Lightning (Previously: 15)

24. Detroit Red Wings (Previously: 24)

23. Nashville Predators (Previously: 21)

22. Pittsburgh Penguins (Previously: 31)

21. Utah Mammoth (Previously: 20)

20. Calgary Flames (Previously: 14)

19. Vancouver Canucks (Previously: 22)

18. New York Rangers (Previously: 17)

17. St. Louis Blues (Previously: 19)

16. Seattle Kraken (Previously: 29)

15. Ottawa Senators (Previously: 16)

14. Los Angeles Kings (Previously: 9)

13. New Jersey Devils (Previously: 13)

12. Montreal Canadiens (Previously: 12)

11. Toronto Maple Leafs (Previously: 11)

10. Boston Bruins (Previously: 18)

When you look at this portion of the Rankings, it’s important to remember that I think the separation between the number 10 and 27 teams is small. However, there are a few standouts in this group who have kicked off the new season with big wins and solid play. This includes the Kraken, Penguins, and Bruins, who all made big moves early in my Rankings this week after having miserable 2024-25 seasons with great wins in their first games.

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

However, of the three, I only really believe in the Bruins as a team I expect to get to the next level for now, until I see more out of Seattle and Pittsburgh. Boston, however, looked like themselves in their three wins, and if they can stay healthy, we might be looking at a team that can make a push for the Atlantic Division.

Now, heading in the wrong direction are the Lightning and Kings, who both struggled in their opening games. L.A. at least managed to pull out a win, but Tampa Bay simply looked gassed in both of their games, which might be a bad sign this early in the season. This is a time where both franchises may be looking at the calendar, hoping to get on the ice again soon so they can have a get-right game.

Also, I need to point out the Rangers, who are 2-2-0, but in a very strange fashion. So far, they’ve been shut out twice and have already gotten a shutout in their first four games. So, if your fantasy league tracks shutouts, this could be the team to watch all season, apparently.

9-1: NHL’s Best Teams Still Have Inconsistency

9. Washington Capitals (Previously: 10)

8. Minnesota Wild (Previously: 8)

7. Edmonton Oilers (Previously: 7)

6. Vegas Golden Knights (Previously: 2)

5. Winnipeg Jets (Previously: 4)

4. Carolina Hurricanes (Previously: 6)

3. Colorado Avalanche (Previously: 3)

2. Dallas Stars (Previously: 1)

1. Florida Panthers (Previously: 5)

The top of the Rankings are always a lot of fun, especially in a week when we saw many great teams face off. First, I want to give praise to the Panthers, who pushed off any thought of a Stanley Cup hangover by winning their first three games despite dealing with so many injuries. This bodes well for anyone hoping for a 3-peat this season.

The Florida Panthers had much to celebrate as they kicked off the 2025-26 NHL season. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

I was also ready to anoint the Wild as a big, scary monster out West after they dismantled the Blues, but they followed that up with a poor showing against the Blue Jackets, which is just a reminder that anything can happen any given game. I still think they will be a great team this season, but they have more to prove before breaking into the very top of my Rankings.

You also have to look at the game between the Stars and Avalanche on Saturday as a true fight between juggernauts. While Dallas won this game in a shootout, you can’t help but be excited for the next time they hit the ice against each other. This is going to be one of the key rivalries to watch all season long.

Exciting Start to the 2025-26 NHL Season!

Despite my gripes about the schedule for the first week of the season, it’s been so nice having hockey back on the calendar again. The 2025-26 season has already produced a few genuinely great games in its limited sample size, and this is an easy sign that the weeks ahead will only bring more excitement to the ice.

Hopefully, week two will bring a bigger picture for us all to explore, as we try to parse through what’s real and what isn’t throughout October. For now, all we can do is look forward to a full slate of games ahead, and wish all of our Canadian readers a happy Thanksgiving on Monday!