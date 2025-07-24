Panthers Have Tough Road to Become First Team Since the 1980s Islanders to 3-Peat

The Florida Panthers are still celebrating winning back-to-back Stanley Cups, becoming the first team to do so since the Tampa Bay Lightning did in 2020 and 2021. Their sights are now set on doing it for the third time in a row. If they accomplish the task, they will become the first to do so since the New York Islanders in 1981, 1982, and 1983.

As with every season, this upcoming season will not be an easy task. But this time, they have a laundry list of obstacles in their way.

Matthew Tkachuk Is Out Long-Term

During the Stanley Cup Final, forward Matthew Tkachuk revealed that he suffered a torn adductor off the bone. This kept him out for the rest of the regular season at the end of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

It sounds like he’s going to miss a lot more time now, knowing the severity of his injury. According to Nick Kypreos of Sportsnet, not only is he likely to need it surgically repaired, but it will keep him out until the Christmas break. They managed to make it work before, but having him out for an extended period of time is still a massive blow to the roster.

How Much Does Sergei Bobrovsky Have Left at 37?

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky has been a key piece in bringing the team back-to-back Stanley Cups and helping with big playoff runs over the last few seasons.

Jun 12, 2025; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) defends against Edmonton Oilers right wing Corey Perry (90)during the third period in game four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

However, Father Time shows no mercy to anyone. This season, Bobrovsky is turning 37, which is typically a downward year for many goalies. While it’s still possible to turn the clock back at the start of the new year, it shouldn’t come as a shock if his performance dips.

Backup Goaltender Is Relatively Inexperienced

At the last trade deadline, the Panthers traded their backup goaltender in Spencer Knight to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Seth Jones. They would grab Vitek Vanacek around the same time to fill the position, but he got a new deal this free agency with the Utah Mammoth. As a result, the team went out and signed former Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Danill Tarasov.

While he’s still young and trying to figure out his spot in the NHL at 26, he’s relatively unproven in this league. He’s been featured in 65 games in his career with 19 wins and a shutout. But his save percentage is .898 with a goals-against average of 3.44. Granted, he’s spent his time on an underperforming Blue Jackets squad. However, it is still to be determined if a change of scenery can bring the best out of him.

Regardless, a Three-Peat Is Still the Goal

Despite all the odds, the team is still focused on getting their third straight Cup. Most of the talent that has gotten the team to this point is still on the roster despite their injuries and contract situations. This shows how committed they are to winning.

“That’s the standard of excellence,” owner Vincent Viola said. “There’s no other course but seeking and winning the championship. There’s no other course. Everybody knows that, and they’re all committed to it.” – Florida Panthers co-owner Vincent Viola on his team

The Panthers have been underdogs going into multiple playoff series and managed to come out on top. This includes facing adversity from injuries and suspensions. They’ve earned the confidence of the fans, writers and coaches to do it once more.