How the Maple Leafs Will Deploy Easton Cowan This Season

He’s undoubtedly the next big thing for the Toronto Maple Leafs, in terms of prospects – especially after the trade that sent Fraser Minten to the Boston Bruins last season – but the next few months aren’t as transparent for Easton Cowan as some might want them to be.

Coming off another strong season with the OHL’s London Knights, which included an OHL championship, a Memorial Cup championship and most valuable player honours in the Memorial Cup tournament, naturally Cowan’s next step would be to crack the Maple Leafs’ NHL roster. Right?

But what if it isn’t that easy? There’s a reality here where Cowan misses out on the Maple Leafs’ roster again and starts the season elsewhere.

Projecting the Maple Leafs’ Lineup

As it stands, the Maple Leafs have four full lines with two other players ahead of Cowan on paper when it comes to the team’s depth chart – David Kämpf and Nick Robertson. The additions of Dakota Joshua, Nicolas Roy and Matias Maccelli have filled voids in the lineup and speculation around trading away Kämpf and Calle Järnkrok still linger.

That said, even if Brad Treliving were to move on from Järnkrok and Kämpf, that would leave one spot in the current projected lineup for an opening night roster. Enter Robertson, who has an arbitration date early in August and could land that open spot.

Even then, rumours have swirled that the Maple Leafs are still in the market for a potential top-six forward that could push players deeper in to the team’s lineup and, as a result, bump Cowan a little further down the depth chart.

Middle Six Protection is Ideal for Cowan Upon NHL Arrival

Even with his production in the OHL, given the projected lineup for the Maple Leafs, Cowan will have to truly stand out in camp to crack the opening night roster for the 2025-26 season. It’s not a commentary on his inabilities, nor a lack of skill. Rather it’s a discussion of the necessary development needed to help him be successful and stay in the NHL when that time comes.

Easton Cowan, London Knights (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

It would be detrimental to Cowan if the Maple Leafs were to start him in the NHL and for him to find himself in and out of the lineup to kick off his rookie campaign. Likewise, filling in a fourth line role would also hinder his development. How is he supposed to take the next step in his growth with seven to eight minutes of playing time?

When the time comes that Cowan makes the jump to the NHL, his spot should be in a middle-six role, with some powerplay opportunities. Playing a middle-six role would allow him to see 12 to 15 minutes of ice-time per game while still protecting him from playing against opposing top lines, at least to start his career.

Now, that’s not to say he can’t work his way up the lineup into a top-six role. But it goes back to the old Detroit Red Wings’ mentality – what’s the rush in developing your top prospects?

Maple Leafs Can’t Develop Cowan Like Robertson

The issue with bringing Cowan into a bottom-six role too early is one that could affect his overall development. While it’s hard to compare two players – with both having different mental approaches to the game, different abilities on the ice and just overall – the rush to get a prospect into the NHL prior to developing their game at the AHL level has some recency bias when it comes to the organization.

Easton Cowan of the London Knights after winning the 2025 Memorial Cup (Photo by Vincent Ethier/CHL)

Take Robertson for example. A drafted, home-grown, talented forward who has been in and out of the Maple Leafs lineup since his debut in the playoffs in 2019-20, Robertson’s journey to become a regular for the team has been well-documented. The argument can be made that injuries played a role in setting Robertson back at times in his career, but they were just a piece of the puzzle that has hindered his overall growth at times.

For the Maple Leafs to repeat this process with Cowan, it would be a mistake. Cowan has been highly-touted by the organization ever since they drafted him – surprisingly to some – with the 28th overall pick in 2023. Since then, he’s gone on to have 165 points in 100 regular season games in the OHL with two OHL championships and a Memorial Cup win. But that doesn’t mean his path to the NHL is done just yet.

Maple Leafs Should Set the Path for Cowan’s Climb

A start elsewhere doesn’t mean that we won’t see Cowan in the NHL this season. Having signed his entry-level contract, Cowan is ineligible to play at the NCAA level. But there is another option. Cowan can kick off the season with a strong AHL program in the Toronto Marlies. He would still be in the city – a city that thrives on their hockey – and he would be right around the corner from the big club.

This would provide him the opportunity to take the next step in his development without exposing him right away to NHL-level criticism and opposition. The jump from major junior to the NHL isn’t always as smooth as we make it seem. In saying that, it almost seems irresponsible if the Maple Leafs don’t have that conversation with Cowan before sending him to the Marlies.

Let him know that he’s the next to be called up if he can show that same level of commitment to the Marlies that he has throughout his junior career. If he can, and the Maple Leafs either make a move early in the season or have a significant injury, then Cowan becomes the next guy on the list to don the blue and white.

It’s not necessarily about giving him an opportunity to jump straight from the OHL to the NHL, rather it’s about having the team communicate with the player to let them know where their head is at.

As for Cowan, he’s a competitive player that believes he should be in the NHL and wants to be in the NHL. That desire alone will get him there in due time. But it’s fair for the organization not to cheat the development process with this particular prospect. It’s time to do it the right way and make sure they set Cowan up for success – with a long and prosperous career as a piece to a winning organization in the Maple Leafs.