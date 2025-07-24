Oilers 2024-25 Report Cards: Corey Perry

As the offseason rolls on, so do the Edmonton Oilers’ player grades. The last report card graded goaltender Stuart Skinner, and now we evaluate Corey Perry. The Oilers re-signed Perry to a one-year, $1.15 million cap hit following an underwhelming playoff run in 2023, during which he recorded one goal and three points in 19 games, and was made a healthy scratch a few times.

He originally signed with the organization in January 2024, after the Chicago Blackhawks terminated his contract. He was brought in as a veteran with a ton of playoff experience, but at the time, it looked like his age had finally caught up to him at 40. His contract extension last summer, especially his cap hit, left fans scratching their heads. The Oilers were already an aging team, and extending Perry only made them older and slower.

However, last season, he proved his doubters wrong, and his contract turned out to be a bargain. He had a fantastic season in 2024-25, recording 19 goals and 30 points in 81 games. He was also a plus-12 and averaged 11:56 of ice time per game, the third-lowest ice time of his career. While he isn’t as quick anymore, he still has elite hands in tight and a great shot, which was on full display last season.

Perry Outperformed Expectations

Perry was the unsung hero of the Oilers’ forward group and drastically exceeded expectations. He replaced Zach Hyman on the top power-play unit, and when head coach Kris Knoblauch loaded up Connor McDavid with Leon Draisaitl, Perry was often tasked with playing with them on the right wing.

The ageless wonder proved that he can still play at an elite level and with high-end talent. He was trusted to play with the big boys and produced results. While he didn’t kill penalties, he moved up and down the lineup as needed and was primarily given offensive zone starts. He had 183 offensive zone starts and only 76 defensive zone starts. When the team needed to push for offence, he was usually out there with the superstars, because he had earned it. His excellent play and ability to generate around the net earned him more opportunities and a larger role.

Unfortunately, his stellar play out-priced him in Edmonton. He signed a one-year deal with a $2 million cap hit with the Los Angeles Kings as a free agent this summer, including a $4 million average annual value (AAV) with performance bonuses. Like Connor Brown, the organization was in no position to overpay for a bottom-six player, especially given his age and management looking to get younger. The Oilers should have considered bringing him back, but not at that salary, so they made the right decision.

Perry’s Overall Grade

Perry was re-signed to add a scoring touch to the bottom six, and he did just that. His 30 points aren’t overly impressive, but as a net-front presence, he won’t get many assists, so his grade is primarily based on goal scoring. He was fifth on the team in goals, behind Draisaitl, McDavid, Hyman, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. He can still bury his chances, and finished the campaign with a 19 percent shooting percentage (S%), the highest of his career. When he had an opportunity, he made no mistake, so he gets an A- for his regular-season performance.

Jun 6, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers right wing Corey Perry (90) reacts after scoring a goal against the Florida Panthers during the third period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

His regular-season goal scoring was excellent, but his playoff goal scoring was more impressive. He scored 10 goals and 14 points in 22 playoff games, averaging 15:45 a game, nearly four more minutes than his regular-season average. The 6-foot-3, 208-pound winger also had an incredible 24.4 S%.

Like the regular season, he made the most of his opportunities, which was a rarity for the rest of the bottom six. He was second on the team in goals, behind Draisaitl’s 11. While he was a minus-2, the worst on the team, his production made up for that. He came up big, scoring three goals in the Stanley Cup Final, two in the Western Conference Final, and had a two-goal game in Game 3 of their second-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights. As a bottom-six depth contributor, he did his part during the playoff run, and as a result, he gets an A for his contributions.

Overall, Perry was consistent throughout the season while providing much-needed secondary scoring. He was an underrated yet vital part of the Oilers’ forward group, and he stepped up when the rest of the bottom six didn’t. Therefore, he gets an A for his overall season. Unfortunately, he’s now lost five of the last six Stanley Cup Finals. He did his job, but the team fell just short.

Do you agree with this report card? What would you grade Perry for his performance last season? Keep following The Hockey Writers as we continue the Oilers’ player report cards throughout the offseason.