Oilers 2024-25 Report Cards: Stuart Skinner

As the offseason rolls on, so do the Edmonton Oilers’ player grades. The last report card graded Jeff Skinner, and now we will evaluate Stuart Skinner. Skinner is a polarizing figure in Oil Country, and many fans have been clamouring for the 26-year-old netminder to be moved. He’s entering the final season of his three-year contract (with a $2.6 million cap hit) before he becomes an unrestricted free agent (UFA). If he hopes to sign an extension to remain in Edmonton, he will need a bounce-back season.

The Edmonton native appeared in 51 games (50 starts) with a 26-18-4 record, a 2.81 goals-against average (GAA) and a .896 save percentage (SV%) with three shutouts. This was his worst statistical season to date – he had a .913 SV% in 2021-22, .914 SV% in 2022-23, and .905 SV% in 2023-24. He receives a lot of unnecessary criticism, considering his numbers have been above average throughout his career. But the Oilers fan base expects perfection, which isn’t realistic. While Skinner has his flaws, he’s not a bad goalie. He underperformed last season, but is capable of improvement. Here’s a look at Skinner’s 2024-25 season.

Skinner’s Inconsistencies Remained Prevalent

Skinner’s biggest flaw is inconsistency. In those 51 games, he had a .900 SV% or lower in 26 games, and an .850 SV% or lower in 13. He was also pulled five times, once due to injury. The discrepancy in his play is alarming. His highs were great, but his lows made him borderline unusable.

When he was locked in, he was excellent, but he had mental lapses that proved costly. In Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, with the Oilers down 2-0 in a must-win game, Skinner mishandled an easy shot, and Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart jumped on the rebound and made it 3-0 late in the second period. That lack of focus can’t happen, especially in a game of that magnitude. Lapses like that can take the life out of a team, and the Oilers had no response. Skinner needs to find consistency if he’s going to have sustained success in the NHL.

After over a decade, the Oilers finally have a new goaltending coach. Peter Aubry will replace Dustin Schwartz. Hopefully, this move will help Skinner find his game, because the team needs it.

Skinner’s Overall Grade

Skinner can get hot and go on a streak like he did in Jan. 2024, amid the Oilers’ historic 16-game winning streak. Unfortunately, that hot streak never occurred last season. He had more downs than ups, and never found a sustained rhythm. As a result, backup goaltender Calvin Pickard got more starts than expected and outperformed the starter. Skinner was below average, and his grade reflects that. He gets a C- for his regular season play.

May 27, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) allows a goal to Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (not pictured) as left wing Mason Marchment (27) looks on during the second period in game four of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

He was worse in the playoffs. He won seven games, posting a 2.99 GAA and an .889 SV% with three shutouts. These numbers prove his inconsistency. He was either abysmal or excellent; there was no in between. He was lit up in Games 1 and 2 against the Los Angeles Kings in Round 1, allowing 11 goals on 58 shots, and was eventually replaced by Pickard.

Skinner was forced back into the net for Game 3 against the Vegas Golden Knights in Round 2, after the undefeated Pickard was injured. Skinner lost his first game back, but then posted back-to-back shutouts to win the series. He was also great in the Western Conference Final against the Dallas Stars, posting three games above a .960 SV% with another shutout. Unfortunately, that’s where he peaked, because he struggled in the Stanley Cup Final, posting a SV% below .900 in four of his five starts.

He started 15 games and had a below .900 SV% in nine of them, while also being pulled in three games, including two in the Stanley Cup Final. That’s not good enough, and if he had been better, the Oilers might have won the Stanley Cup. Therefore, he gets a D for his playoff performance. Despite making the Final in back-to-back seasons, that’s back-to-back disappointing playoff runs for the Oilers’ netminder, and that’s how he will be remembered.

Overall, he gets a D+ for his season. He was inconsistent and underwhelming, and fans want an upgrade in net heading into 2025-26. Unfortunately, the goalie market is thin, and it looks like Skinner and Pickard will remain the tandem this season, barring any unexpected and surprising moves.

Do you agree with this report card? What would you grade Skinner for his performance last season? Keep following The Hockey Writers as we continue the Oilers’ player report cards throughout the offseason.