Can Peter Aubry Make a Difference for the Oilers’ Goalies?

The Edmonton Oilers made a pretty big decision this offseason. However, it has not gotten nearly as much attention as it probably should. After more than a decade, the team parted ways with long-time goaltending coach Dustin Schwartz and brought in Peter Aubry, a fresh face with a very different coaching résumé.

Related: Oilers May Be Rethinking Nugent-Hopkins’ Fit in the Lineup

It’s fair to ask: Did the Oilers actually improve here? Or did they swap out one philosophy and replace it with another? Will Aubry be more able to get Stuart Skinner to the next level?

Former Oilers Goalie Dustin Schwartz: A Familiar Face, But Mixed Results

Let’s give Schwartz his due. He spent 11 seasons with the Oilers, helping to shape the careers of several goalies within the organization. Before that, he had real success with the Edmonton Oil Kings, winning two Western Hockey League (WHL) titles and a Memorial Cup. He even played a role with Hockey Canada’s gold-medal U-18 team in 2013. He’s well respected in grassroots and junior development circles.

Dustin Schwartz worked with Stuart Skinner for several years in Edmonton.

(Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

But the NHL level? That’s where things started to wear thin.

Under Schwartz, just seven of 13 goalies posted a save percentage above .910. Furthermore, only four goalies did so over a meaningful stretch. What’s more, several goaltenders seemed to improve after leaving Edmonton. The fanbase took notice. By 2023, there was growing frustration about Schwartz’s continued role amid the team’s ongoing goalie instability.

Related: All-Star to AHL—And Back? The Case for Jack Campbell’s Redemption

Despite multiple playoff runs and decent overall team performance, Oilers management decided not to renew his contract this summer. It felt like a quiet admission that something in the crease needed to change.

New Oiler Goalie Coach Peter Aubry: Analytics, AHL & New Perspective

Enter Peter Aubry. Aubry isn’t a household name, but he brings an interesting and modern résumé to the role. He spent the better part of a decade working within the Chicago Blackhawks organization, including time as a goalie development coach at both the American Hockey League (AHL) and NHL levels. Most recently, he served as associate coach at the University of Nebraska–Omaha, where he leaned into data-driven approaches to goaltending development.

What’s notable here is that head coach Kris Knoblauch specifically emphasized Aubry’s ability to build consistency. Knoblauch made a valid point. Consistency is something Edmonton’s goalies have lacked year after year. That alone makes this hire feel intentional, not just a shuffle.

Related: Ducks’ Dostal Contract Not Comparable to Stuart Skinner

So far, early feedback has been positive. Aubry is described as having a collaborative style, combining traditional technical work with modern analytical insight. For a team looking to stabilize the position, that’s a promising profile.

Schwartz vs. Aubry: Did Anything Really Change?

Let’s boil it down. Here’s a look at both goalie coaches, side by side.

Category Dustin Schwartz Peter Aubry Experience WHL titles, NHL for 11 years AHL/NHL development, NCAA coach Style Traditional, relationship-based Modern, data-focused, inclusive Track Record Good at junior level, shaky in NHL Known for building consistency Fan/Org Perception Mixed to negative by the end Optimistic and forward-looking

It’s not that Schwartz was a bad coach. But after 11 years with mixed pro-level results, it was probably time for a new voice. Aubry represents a different philosophy—one that aligns better with where the league (and the Oilers) seem to be heading.

The Bottom Line for the Oilers’ Goalies

The Oilers didn’t just replace a goaltending coach—they made a strategic shift. Schwartz brought stability and development pedigree, but his NHL track record was inconsistent. Aubry brings a modern, analytics-driven approach, complemented by a strong background in goalie development at both the professional and collegiate levels.

But the biggest question is whether the Oilers upgraded? Time will tell. But one thing is clear: This is a step toward change, and after years of goaltending volatility, change might be exactly what Edmonton needs.

[Note: I’d like to thank Brent Bradford (PhD) for his help co-authoring this post. His profile can be found at www.linkedin.com/in/brent-bradford-phd-3a10022a9]