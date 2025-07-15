Stuart Skinner Deserves to Be the Oilers’ Starting Goalie

The Edmonton Oilers are a team built on elite star power and a win-now window. With Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl at the peak of their careers, every offseason is about pushing closer to a Stanley Cup. That’s why recent chatter about the Oilers potentially moving goaltender Stuart Skinner is both surprising and misguided.

Skinner has faced his share of criticism. Yes, there were challenging moments. But every championship team needs a reliable goalie, and the Oilers already have one in Skinner. Instead of trading him, the smarter path is to build around him.

Skinner Has a Hometown Heart and Unshakeable Pride

Skinner is already connected to the Oilers. His bond with Edmonton runs deep. Born and raised in the city, he grew up as an Oilers fan and now lives the dream of playing for the team he once cheered for. That kind of story is rare in professional sports and brings an added layer of commitment that can’t be faked.

Skinner has handled pressure with humility and perspective. After being booed during a rough outing, he called it “an honour,” understanding that passionate fans only jeer because they care. That kind of maturity is precisely what you want in your crease: someone who gets the market, embraces the heat, and stays focused.

Skinner’s Cap-Friendly Contract Helps the Whole Team

In the salary-cap era, value matters—and Skinner brings it. His current deal, at roughly $2.6 million per year, is a steal for a starting goaltender. Many teams are paying two or three times that amount for their number one, often without better results.

By keeping Skinner between the pipes at such a team-friendly rate, the Oilers have more money to invest elsewhere: deeper forward lines, defensive upgrades, or high-impact trade deadline moves. That flexibility is crucial for a team with Stanley Cup aspirations.

Skinner Shows Up in the Playoffs

There has been some narrative about Skinner not showing up in the postseason. However, the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs told a different story about Skinner. He posted three shutouts—tying a franchise record—and made several key saves during high-pressure moments. No, he wasn’t perfect. But he delivered when it mattered, helping the Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final.

Big-time goaltending in big moments is what teams dream of. Skinner gave the Oilers that. With the proper support around him, there’s no reason to believe he can’t do it again. Getting his team to the Stanley Cup Final is not easy, yet Skinner managed to do it.

Oilers’ Smart Bet Is the Goalie They Already Know

At just 26, Skinner’s best years may still be ahead. Goaltenders often take longer to mature, and each season, he adds to his toolbox. His work ethic, coachability, and game-by-game resilience suggest that he’s still on the rise.

Rather than overpaying for an aging veteran or gambling on a trade, the Oilers have the rare opportunity to grow with a young goalie who already understands the team, the city, and the expectations.

Could Edmonton roll the dice on a blockbuster goalie acquisition? Sure. But the cost—both in salary and assets—could be high, and there’s no guarantee of a better fit. With Skinner, they already have a reliable, passionate, and improving netminder who wants to win here. That matters. Building around Skinner isn’t just sentimental—it’s strategic. He’s earned the crease, and it’s time the organization shows they believe in him.

The Bottom Line: Skinner Is the Right Goalie, Right Now

Every contending team needs a backbone in the net. The Oilers already have one in Skinner. Affordable, committed, improving, and playoff-tested—he checks all the boxes. The smart move isn’t looking elsewhere. It’s building with the goaltender who’s already in the room.

Skinner’s story is still being written, and if the Oilers play it right, the next chapter could end with a Stanley Cup.

