Pros & Cons of the Oilers Letting Corey Perry Leave in Free Agency

When the Edmonton Oilers decided not to bring Corey Perry back this offseason, the reaction was mixed. For some fans, the decision made perfect sense—the team needed to be younger and faster. Others thought it was a mistake to let go of a player who brought a ton of experience and exactly the kind of edge the team leaned on during the playoffs. Perry recently signed with the Los Angeles Kings.

Sure, Perry’s not the fastest anymore, and at 40, no one expected him to play a big role. But he didn’t cost that much, and when he was out there, he gave the team quality minutes and helped in ways that don’t always show up on the scoresheet.

Jun 6, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers right wing Corey Perry (90) reacts after making the game-tying goal to send it into overtime against the Florida Panthers during the third period in game two of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

So was it the right move to let him go? Here’s a look at three reasons it made sense—and three reasons the Oilers might miss him.

3 Reasons for Letting Corey Perry Leave

Reason 1. Age and Speed Limitations

At 40 years old, Perry’s wheels aren’t what they used to be. While he remains effective in certain situations, his 5-on-5 play has slowed noticeably. In a system like Edmonton’s—where speed on the forecheck and transition is critical—that decline can’t be ignored. Against younger, faster bottom-six matchups, Perry could be a liability on a team trying to stay sharp in every shift.

Reason 2. Opening a Spot for Younger Talent

One of the clearest upsides to moving on from Perry is the opportunity it creates for younger players to take the next step. An offseason addition could benefit from the extra ice time and roster flexibility. This is especially important for a cap-conscious team seeking to maximize the impact of entry-level or value contracts. In that sense, Perry’s departure might be less about him and more about who’s ready to take his place.

Reason 3. Avoiding Potential Distractions

Though Perry was a respected and steady presence in Edmonton, it’s impossible to completely separate him from the controversy that led to his mid-season exit from the Chicago Blackhawks in 2023–24. While he was praised for his tremendous professionalism with the Oilers, moving on keeps the dressing room focused. It eliminates the risk of any media rehashing old narratives at a sensitive time in the team’s evolution.

May 29, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Edmonton Oilers right wing Corey Perry (90) reacts with Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14) after game five of the Western Conference Final of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center.

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

3 Cons of Letting Corey Perry Leave

Reason 1. Loss of Playoff Leadership and Experience

Few active players bring the kind of postseason pedigree Perry does. Over 230 playoff games. Six trips to the Stanley Cup Final. His voice in the room, calm under pressure, and ability to elevate his game when it matters most are traits you can’t teach. For a team still searching for the final piece to get over the hump, that kind of leadership might be missed more than expected come spring.

Reason 2. Missing Net-Front Grit and Intangibles

Perry carved out a niche on the Oilers’ second power-play unit and in tough areas of the ice. With Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, he carved out a net-front presence that was highly effective. He was hard to move, displayed soft hands for tips and rebounds, and brought a level of toughness that wore down opponents. Those elements often fly under the radar in the regular season but become invaluable in the playoffs. Not every player can—or wants to—do what Perry did.

Reason 3. Drop in Locker Room Accountability and Edge

Teammates and coaches have often said that Perry sets a tone. He holds himself and others accountable, plays with an edge, and isn’t afraid to get under opponents’ skin. That kind of intangible presence—part mentor, part agitator—is hard to replicate. Losing it might alter the team’s personality in ways that aren’t fully understood until adversity strikes.

Corey Perry, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Verdict Is Coming with the Oilers Next Spring

Letting Perry go makes sense on paper: it clears space, allows younger talent to rise, and aligns with the Oilers’ long-term needs. But Edmonton’s window is open—and that’s when experience, grit, and emotional leadership matter most.

Perry might be gone, but the real story will play out next spring. If the Oilers find that edge without him, it’s a win. If not, they might look back and wonder if they let one of their most valuable tone-setters walk too soon.

[Note: I’d like to thank Brent Bradford (PhD) for his help co-authoring this post. His profile can be found at www.linkedin.com/in/brent-bradford-phd-3a10022a9]