Breaking Down the Winnipeg Jets’ 2025-26 Schedule

The 2025-26 NHL regular-season schedule dropped on July 16 and there’s no shortage of intrigue and interest in the slate of games the Winnipeg Jets will play as they attempt to follow up their Presidents’ Trophy winning 2024-25 with another strong campaign.

Here. we’ll dive into the schedule and its most notable elements.

Jets Open Season with Clash Against Stars Oct. 9

The Jets open their schedule on Oct. 9 by hosting the Dallas Stars, the team that ousted them in the second round last playoffs.

The Winnipeg Jets’ 2025-26 schedule.

Their first road game is on Oct. 13 against the New York Islanders.

Jets Will Have to Be Road Warriors Early

The Jets won’t get to enjoy much home cooking early in the season as 15 of their first 26 games of the season are on the road. They weren’t bad by any means on the road last season (26-15-0), but weren’t as good as they were at home (30-7-4.)

Longest Road Trip is in November, Longest Home Stand is in March

The Jets’ longest road trip is a six-game swing from Nov. 4 through Nov. 16 through Los Angeles, San Jose, Anaheim, Vancouver, Seattle, and Calgary.

Related: 3 Remaining UFAs the Winnipeg Jets Could Target

The Jets’ longest home stand is an eight-game stretch from March 3 through March 17 when they will welcome the Chicago Blackhawks, Tampa Bay Lightning, Canucks, Ducks, New York Rangers, Colorado Avalanche, St. Louis Blues, and Nashville Predators to Canada Life Centre.

Jets Face Central Division Opponents 26 Times

The Jets will clash with Central Division opponents 26 times once again this season, facing the Blackhawks, Avalanche, Stars, Minnesota Wild, and Blues four times each and the Predators and Utah Mammoth three times each.

Winnipeg Jets celebrate. (Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images)

The Jets were excellent against their Divisional compatriots over the past two campaigns, posting a 19-7-0 record last season and a 20-5-1 clip in 2023-24.

Jets Have 9 Back to Backs

The Jets have nine sets of back-to-back games. Four are consecutive games as the away team, three are consecutive games as the home team, and two are split.

January, March Busiest Months

The Jets will be busiest once the calendar flips to 2026 as January and March are tied for most games in a month with 16 each. January features nine games at home and seven on the road, while March features 10 games at home and six on the road.

Jets Have Extended February Break for Olympics

The Jets will be off from Feb. 5 through Feb. 24 for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games taking place from Feb. 6 to 22, 2026, in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. NHLers are participating for the first time since 2014.

Kyle Connor (USA), Connor Hellebuyck (USA), Josh Morrissey (Canada), and Mark Scheifele (Canada) are among the Jets who could be chosen to represent their countries. Nino Niederreiter was announced as one of Switzerland’s first six players last month.

While the Groups have been set, the final competition schedule is yet to be announced. The men’s tournament will start with preliminary games Feb. 11, with the gold medal game scheduled for Feb. 22.

The Jets’ stretch run will really ramp up after the Olympics ends, with 26 games between Feb. 25 and April 16. Eight are so-called “four-point games” against Central Division opponents that may be crucial in the standings.

Jets Have 15 All-Canadian Clashes

The Jets have 15 “one anthem” games again this season, with seven coming at home and eight on the road. They host the Edmonton Oilers twice and the Calgary Flames, Montreal Canadiens, Ottawa Senators, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Canucks once each.

Notable Matchups to Watch

Some notable matchups to mark on your calendar include:

Oct. 9: The season and home opener versus the Stars

The season and home opener versus the Stars Nov. 21: Nikolaj Ehlers’ return to Winnipeg as a member of the Carolina Hurricanes

Nikolaj Ehlers’ return to Winnipeg as a member of the Carolina Hurricanes Dec. 31: A New Years’ Eve clash with the Detroit Red Wings

A New Years’ Eve clash with the Detroit Red Wings Jan. 17: The always-electric home matchup between the Jets and Maple Leafs

The always-electric home matchup between the Jets and Maple Leafs Jan. 19: Jonathan Toews’ return to Chicago as a member of the Jets

Jonathan Toews’ return to Chicago as a member of the Jets Jan. 22: The back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers visit Winnipeg

The back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers visit Winnipeg Feb. 4: The Canadiens’ only visit to Winnipeg

The Canadiens’ only visit to Winnipeg April 16: The final game of the regular season (in San Jose versus the Sharks)

What do you think of the Jets’ 2025-26 schedule? What games are you looking forward to? Comment below!