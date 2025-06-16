Jets’ Ehlers & Niederreiter Selected to 2026 Winter Olympic Rosters

Winnipeg Jets forwards Nikolaj Ehlers and Nino Niederreiter have been chosen to represent their respective countries at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

Ehlers, the highest-scoring Danish player of all time, was among the first six players named to Denmark’s roster today. The Aalborg product, a pending unrestricted free agent who has spent his entire 10-year career with the Jets since being selected ninth overall in 2014, had 24 goals and 39 assists for 63 points in 69 games this season. He has represented Denmark internationally five times, including at the recent 2025 IIHF World Championship.

Niederreiter, the Jets’ veteran third-line mainstay, was among the first six players named to Switzerland’s roster. The 32-year old Chur native had 17 goals and 20 assists for 37 points in 82 games this season and has amassed 480 points in 969-career NHL games over 15 seasons. He has represented Switzerland at the IIHF World Championship nine times in addition to at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. He also played for Team Europe at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.

Nino Niederreiter, Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games will take place from Feb. 6 to 22, 2026, in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. The men’s ice hockey tournament will be staged in Milan. While the groups have been set, the final schedule is yet to be announced. It is the first time since 2014 NHL players are participating.