Breaking Down the Winnipeg Jets’ 2024-25 Schedule

The 2024-25 NHL regular-season schedule dropped on July 2 and there’s no shortage of intrigue and interest in the slate of games the Winnipeg Jets will play as they attempt to replicate their regular-season success from last season.

Here. we’ll dive into the schedule and its most notable elements.

Jets Open Season Against Stanley Cup Finalist Oilers, Open At Home Against Bedard and Blackhawks

The Jets open their season on the road on Oct. 9 against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, who came one goal from winning the 2024 Stanley Cup. They then return to Canada Life Centre for their home opener on Oct. 11 against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks, the first in an early four-game homestand.

Jets Will Enjoy Extended Home Stand to Begin 2025, Have Whirlwind Road Trip in November

The Jets will try to capitalize on home cooking to ring in the new year. Their first eight games of 2025, from Jan. 2 through Jan. 18, represent the longest homestand of the season.

Their longest road trip is six games from Nov. 22 though Dec. 1. It’s a swing that will take them through three time zones and four total time-zone changes as they go from the Eastern Time Zone in Pittsburgh, to the Central Time Zone in Nashville and Minnesota, to the Pacific Time Zone in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, and back to the Central in Dallas.

Jets Face Central Division Opponents 26 Times

The Jets will clash with Central Division opponents 26 times once again this season, facing the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, and Utah Hockey Club four times each and the Blackhawks and Minnesota Wild three times each.

The Jets were excellent against their Divisional compatriots last season, posting a sparkling 20-5-1 record.

Jets Have Eight Back to Backs

The Jets have eight back to backs this season. Four are on the road (Nov. 22 and 23, Dec. 17 and 18, Feb. 26 and 27, and March 6 and 7) three of them are split between home and away (Dec. 7 and 8, Dec. 30 and 31, and April 12 and 13) and only one is at home (Jan. 10 versus the Los Angeles Kings and Jan. 11 versus the Avalanche.)

Eight back-to-back situations is the same number they had last season.

Jets Have Busy December

The Jets will be busy as Santa Claus and his elves in December, as they will play 15 games, eight at home and seven on the road. They have two days off in a row just twice through Dec. 23, after which they will have a four-day Christmas break before resuming on Dec. 28.

Jets Have Extended February Break for 4 Nations Face Off

The Jets will be off from Feb. 8 through 21 for the inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off, which will replace the NHL All-Star Game. The Face-Off will see the top players from Canada, the U.S., Finland, and Sweden compete in Boston and Montreal.

Three players who could be involved in the 4-Nations Face-Off: Mark Scheifele, Josh Morrissey, and Kyle Connor. (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

Jets players who could take part in the festivities are Kyle Connor, Connor Hellebuyck, Josh Morrissey, and Mark Scheifele.

The Jets will hope to be in a playoff position entering their break under new head coach Scott Arniel. The stretch run will really ramp up after the Face-Off ends, with 26 games between Feb. 22 and April 16. Seven are so-called “four-point games” against Divisional opponents that may be crucial in the standings.

Jets Have 15 All-Canadian Clashes

The Jets have 15 “one anthem” games this season, with eight coming at home and seven on the road. They host the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks twice and all other Canadian teams once.

Notable Matchups to Watch

Some notable matchups to mark on your calendar include:

The always-electric home game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 28

Utah Hockey Club’s first-ever visit to Winnipeg on Nov. 5

A home matchup between Paul Maurice and Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Nov. 19

Sean Monahan’s return to Winnipeg with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 8

Brenden Dillion’s return to Winnipeg with the New Jersey Devils on March 28

The final home game of the season on April 16 versus the Anaheim Ducks

What do you think of the Jets’ 2024-25 schedule? What games are you looking forward to? Comment below!