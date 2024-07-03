Lamoriello Still Has Work To Do This Offseason

The New York Islanders have already surprised everyone by being active in the offseason. They re-signed Mike Reilly to a one-year deal, a move that solidifies the later lines of the defense. Then they went out and signed Anthony Duclair to a four-year deal, adding a veteran forward to the top six.

For general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello, this is unfamiliar territory and enough action to allow him to take a victory lap. He rarely makes a move and this summer he finally went out and did that. The thing is that the Islanders still have a lot of work to do. Sure, Duclair is an upgrade but he’s not a needle-mover. He makes the Islanders a better team but not enough to compete with the rest of the Eastern Conference.

Considering all the moves that happened in the past few days, it seems like there isn’t much left and Lamoriello can’t make a move that can change the dynamics of the team. However, there are a few things that could be in the works, and with the Islanders looking to get over the hump, they could make another signing or a big trade in the coming weeks.

Islanders Must Add Forward Depth

The big need for the Islanders remains forward depth, specifically, forwards on the later lines who can generate offense. They have a top-heavy roster where Mathew Barzal, Bo Horvat, and Brock Nelson all but carry the offense while the third and fourth lines struggle. Even with the Duclair deal and the trickle-down effect it has (Anders Lee can play on the third line for example), the Islanders still possess a top-heavy roster.

Lou Lamoriello, New York Islanders (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

So, the Islanders can and should still add a forward to the lineup and specifically, make a move for a depth scorer. There aren’t many players left to sign but they can still make a significant move. The name everyone has underlined is Vladimir Tarasenko who in recent years has become a journeyman but also a two-time Cup winner, making him an intriguing player on the market. The Islanders can also target Jack Roslovic, Tyler Johnson, and James van Riemsdyk, three skaters who won’t blow anyone away but certainly would add a spark to the middle of the forward unit.

The Islanders don’t need to make a big move with their top-six set. At this point, a minor addition would go a long way considering the state of the roster. At the same time, a splash addition is something Lamoriello should monitor.

Lamoriello Should Make a Splash

With all the big names off the board, the next-best option is for Lamoriello to make a blockbuster trade. With limited salary cap space to work with, it seems like a trade is more wishful thinking than a reality as a move would require Lamoriello to jump through hoops to pull it off. However, it can still happen.

The big names to monitor are the 2025 free agents. With Jaccob Slavin, Pavel Buchnevich, and Victor Hedman signing extensions, that list is shrinking but two big names to monitor are Mitch Marner and Leon Draisaitl. Both would take any team to the next level, but of course, the obstacles in the way are hard to ignore. The Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers are looking to compete for the Stanley Cup again this season and both players are integral for them to do that. Plus, both Marner and Draisaitl would not only require a significant haul for the Islanders to get them but also a subsequent extension with a big cap hit.

With those skaters out of play, who could Lamoriello target with the hopes of changing the dynamics of the team? Nikolaj Ehlers and Martin Necas are the two skaters who come to mind as dynamic forwards on the trade block. Another player to watch is Sam Bennett, who is a free agent after the 2024-25 season but could leave the Stanley Cup-winning Florida Panthers if they give Carter Verhaeghe an extension this offseason. Lamoriello has his options but making another big move and adding talent from outside the organization still seems unlikely.

Islanders Can Extend Key Players

This is probably the task Lamoriello will use the rest of the offseason to accomplish and he’ll take care of it, in all likelihood, late in the summer. It’s the Lamoriello way to wait until days before training camp begins to announce an extension for a key player. It’s happened before, most notably with Barzal, and it will happen again.

The three skaters to keep in mind are Nelson, Noah Dobson, and Alexander Romanov. All three play this season on expiring deals and ideally, all three are extended. Any of them can receive a significant haul in a trade both this offseason and at the trade deadline but Lamoriello would prefer to keep these skaters as part of a core that can contend.

The question for Lamoriello is what type of extension he is looking to hand out. Nelson would get a team-friendly deal that would keep him on the Islanders until he retires but that requires him to be on board. Dobson would get top-of-the-market defenseman money so if an extension happens with him, it will require some roster reconfiguration to make it work. Then there’s Romanov, the wild card of the group. He’s an underrated part of the defense and a player who won’t have a big cap hit but receives a significant contract with more term to ensure that he remains a key part of the Islanders’ defense.

Other Moves Lamoriello Can Make

There’s always the possibility that Lamoriello brings back Cal Clutterbuck or Matt Martin. Both forwards are aging and have become liabilities on the ice, but don’t put it past Lamoriello to sign either. He loves to have a forechecking and hard-hitting presence on the fourth line and both veterans provide that.

The other move to monitor is a trade where the Islanders move a player on their roster to open up some cap space. Jean-Gabriel Pageau would be the player to trade but considering he’s a former teammate of Duclair, it’s unlikely he’s moved. The other skater to watch is Kyle Palmieri, one of the Islanders’ best scorers but a free agent after this season.

Is there a move that Lamoriello should make in the back half of the offseason? Let us know in the comments section below!