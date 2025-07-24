5 Islanders Prospects Who Can Make the 2025-26 NHL Roster

Thanks to a few trades and a strong draft, the New York Islanders rebuilt their farm system from one of the worst in the NHL to one of the best in just a few months. This was partly by design, as new general manager (GM) Mathieu Darche came in with the goal of winning through a strong farm system.

Darche was hired this offseason to replace Lou Lamoriello, and he went to work. Along with drafting Matthew Schaefer with the top pick, he traded Noah Dobson to the Montreal Canadiens for two 2025 first-round draft picks (and Emil Heineman) to add more prospects to the system, notably Victor Eklund and Kashawn Aitcheson.

These prospects are expected to become key players on the NHL roster eventually, which is why, for the first time in a while, the future is bright on Long Island. However, only a handful of prospects in the system will make the roster on opening night, and some have better chances than others. Here are five Islanders prospects who should make the big club out of training camp this season.

5. Alex Jefferies

At 23 years old, Alex Jefferies is starting to plateau as a prospect. At this point, there’s a good argument that he’s no longer a prospect but a young contributor to the American Hockey League (AHL) roster. That said, Jefferies is better than his stats or overall production indicated from last season.

He only scored 13 goals and 16 assists in 59 games for the Bridgeport Islanders. But it was a rough season for everyone on that team (aside from veteran Chris Terry), and Jeffries is still a talented winger who can become a depth skater at the NHL level someday.

A strong season in the AHL will change the narrative around Jefferies. If he becomes a consistent contributor, then the Islanders might call him up at some point this season. He will also have a lot more help this season, so it’s possible he finds his footing and becomes a key part of the organization’s offense in 2025-26.

4. Matthew Maggio

Like Jefferies, Matthew Maggio looked less like a top prospect last season and more like a fifth-round pick, which he was in 2022. The same thing also happened to William Dufour, who, halfway through a lost season, was traded to the Colorado Avalanche and is now playing overseas. Maggio struggled, with only seven goals and 12 assists in 60 games on a team where everybody struggled, and anything that could go wrong in Bridgeport did. It’s why a bounce-back season might be in store for him.

The good thing about Maggio is his versatility. He can play center and on the wing. Likewise, he can score and create scoring chances. He’s not a top prospect and won’t be at the NHL level, but he is a solid depth skater, a third-line forward who adds a spark to the bottom six. Considering the youth movement the Islanders have in the works, that’s what they need from him.

3. Matthew Schaefer

It’s worth mentioning that this list isn’t a ranking of the top prospects in the system. If it were, Schaefer would be the runaway top pick since he’s a game-changing prospect – a player who can become the face of the franchise someday. This list is about who will make the NHL roster this season.

Schaefer has a path to do that and, as the top pick in the 2025 Draft, is eager to join the team right away. He’s a defenseman who moves the puck and skates with the best of them. It wouldn’t surprise anyone if he has a strong training camp and slides into the second or third pairing this season, working his way up from there.

At the same time, defensemen take time to develop. It’s not the best strategy for the Islanders to rush Schaefer to the NHL unless he’s ready. So, there’s a good chance they allow him to develop for one season before joining the NHL roster. Eventually, he’ll be the best player on the team, but not from day one, when he’s 18 and hasn’t played the pro game.

2. Isaiah George

Isaiah George played 33 games last season with the Islanders. It’s almost a given that he’ll be on the team at some point if not on opening night. George showed flashes and is only getting better as he turns 21 and continues to develop his defensive game. So, there’s a good chance he’ll be a reliable blueliner by the end of the season.

George’s biggest obstacle is Schaefer. He is a young defenseman and also a great skater, but if Schaefer is ready and brings the offense the team needs from the point, George might be bumped out of the lineup. There are only a few spots available on the blue line, and if the Islanders have to choose between the two, they’ll favor Schaefer, especially if he’s ready when the season starts.

Then again, there’s a good chance that even if Schaefer is ready and in the lineup, George will also be on the roster. He’s not taking the unit up a notch and certainly won’t open up the offense from the point, but he’s a good defenseman who will eventually be a regular on the Islanders.

1. Calum Ritchie

Calum Ritchie is the center the Islanders acquired in the Brock Nelson trade (consider it Lamoriello’s parting gift). After spending last season in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), he’s ready for the NHL. It’s just a matter of time before he’s called up from the AHL.

Calum Ritchie, Oshawa Generals (Brandon Taylor/ OHL Images)

There are a few obstacles for the young scorer. Ritchie is a center, which means there’s a steeper learning curve to becoming NHL-ready. The Islanders won’t want to move him to the wing and potentially mess with his development, so they’ll only call him up when he’s ready to play center in the NHL. Additionally, the Islanders have plenty of centers, so to call him up, they’ll need to move other players around, notably Mathew Barzal, who would slide back to the wing.

That said, Ritchie is ready for the NHL. He’s a talented two-way center who anchors his line. The Islanders will probably start him on the third line where he can begin his career in a depth role, but over time, he projects as a top-six center and a core part of the Islanders’ future forward unit.

Which prospect do you see making the roster this season? Let us know in the comments section below!