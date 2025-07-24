Get to Know the Newest Capital, Declan Chisholm

The Washington Capitals made a hockey trade on the second day of the 2025 NHL Draft. The Capitals acquired defenseman Declan Chisholm and a sixth-round selection (#180) from the Minnesota Wild for defenseman Chase Priskie and a fourth-round pick (#123). Chisholm, a restricted free agent at the time, signed a two-year, $3.2 million deal with the Capitals on June 29. The 6-foot-1 blueliner joins his third NHL team following his most consistent NHL season to date.

Chisholm Drafted by Winnipeg Jets in 2018

Chisholm played four seasons with the Peterborough Petes of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), with 142 points in 214 games, a 0.66 points-per-game (PPG) average. He was selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft before returning for his final season in Peterborough in 2019-20.

Declan Chisholm, Manitoba Moose (Jenae Anderson / The Hockey Writers)

Chisholm joined the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League (AHL) when he turned pro. The left-handed defender amassed 13 points in his first 28 professional games in 2020-21. The following season, he recorded 30 points in 53 AHL games. He received a mid-season recall for his first NHL action, a pair of road wins for Winnipeg against the St. Louis Blues and Detroit Red Wings in late January 2022. Chisholm did not record any points, but did finish a plus-1 while averaging more than 12 minutes in each contest.

Excellence for Manitoba Moose in 2022-23

There was not a consistent spot on defense for Chisholm on the Jets’ roster, so he spent the 2022-23 season in the AHL, where he registered 43 points in 59 games. He was named to the 2023 AHL All-Star Challenge and claimed Manitoba’s Most Valuable Player Award following the 2022-23 season.

He skated in one preseason game for the Jets in 2023-24. After a conditioning stint with the Moose in late November 2023, he skated in two games for Winnipeg. However, once again, he found himself without a spot on a crowded defensive rotation when the Jets were healthy. Chisholm was placed on waivers, where the Wild claimed him in late January 2024.

Consistent NHL Playing Time in Minnesota

With an NHL opportunity in Minnesota, Chisholm recorded eight points in 29 games in the 2023-24 season, including scoring his first NHL goal on Feb. 17 against the Buffalo Sabres.

Related: Wild Report Cards 2023-24: Declan Chisholm

He played a pivotal role in the bottom of the defensive grouping in 2024-25, recording 12 points in 66 games and placing second on the Wild in takeaways (27) while averaging 17:00 of ice time a night under head coach John Hynes. Despite playing most of the regular season, Chisholm did not play in the postseason. Minnesota exited the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs following a six-game, first-round series loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Third Time’s a Charm for Chisholm?

After losing defenseman Martin Fehervary at the end of last season, Washington’s general manager, Chris Patrick, understands the importance of depth heading into the postseason. With limited cap space to add players this offseason, Patrick made the trade at the 2025 NHL Draft to acquire a cost-controlled asset via restricted free agency to ensure that the Capitals have some solid depth on the blue line.

If Chisholm makes the Capitals’ opening-night lineup, he will be skating in his 100th NHL game to open the 2025-26 regular season. However, despite the trade, an open roster spot is not a given considering the competition he faces for ice time. Jakob Chychryn, Rasmus Sandin, and Feherevary are higher on the depth chart.

In the event of an injury, Chisholm would be an experienced defenseman for head coach Spencer Carbery to work into the lineup. There is always the possibility that the blueliner takes an extra step in his development as he enters his third full NHL season. However, given the competition in Washington’s defensive unit, it would appear that a depth spot is likely the plan for Chisholm in 2025-26.