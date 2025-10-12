Kane, Raymond Help Lead Red Wings to 6-3 Win Over the Maple Leafs

In the first matchup between the Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs, the Original Six TEAMS played a tightly contested game. Both got their fair share of scoring chances, and overall, it was a typical game that fans see between the two long-time foes. In the end, though, the Red Wings pulled off a 6-3 victory.

Game Recap

The Red Wings came out quickly as they did in their season-opening loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 9, flying around the ice early on and putting pressure on the Maple Leafs’ defense. Even with the energy they had, the Maple Leafs were the ones to break the ice on the scoreboard thanks to a defensive miscue off a faceoff by the Red Wings. The play led to a point shot from Chris Tanev and was redirected and then tapped in by Calle Jarnkrok to give the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead on their first shot of the game on Red Wings netminder Cam Talbot. The Red Wings continued to pressure the Maple Leafs, but Anthony Stolarz stood tall for his team. The puck bounces also continued to go the way of the Maple Leafs, with Nicolas Roy scoring his first goal in a Maple Leaf jersey off a redirection from a point shot by Morgan Rielly. After 20 minutes of play, the Maple Leafs held a 2-0 lead, despite being outshot 13-8.

In the second period, the Red Wings’ pressure was finally rewarded, with Marco Kasper burying his first goal of the season off a slick pass by Patrick Kane to make the game 2-1. Lucas Raymond was the beneficiary of a puck bounce that aided Dylan Larkin to find him backdoor for an open net shot to tie the game for the Red Wings with five minutes left in the period. On the goal, Red Wings rookie Emmitt Finnie recorded his first NHL point, getting the secondary assist, and Raymond’s goal was the 99th of his career. The Red Wings controlled the majority of the period, and they eventually took the lead with just under two minutes remaining. Kane was on the receiving end of a great cross-ice pass from Alex DeBrincat for a one-timer that beat Stolarz to give his team a 3-2 lead heading into the locker room after 40 minutes of play.

In the third period, the Maple Leafs tied the game back up at three less than three minutes in, thanks to the patience of Max Domi. Domi worked his way down on a three-on-two and waited out the defense and backcheck to work to the middle of the ice in the slot and used the traffic in front of Talbot to beat him glove side. It did not take long for Detroit to take the lead once again, with Raymond tallying his 100th career goal on the power play off assists from Kane and DeBrincat. Empty net goals from Simon Edvinsson and Andrew Copp ended up giving the Red Wings a 6-3 victory.

In the win, Talbot stopped 20 of the 23 shots he faced, while also picking up an assist on the Edvinsson goal for his first win of the 2025-26 season. For the Maple Leafs, Stolarz made 29 saves on 33 shots.

What’s Next for Both Teams

Both teams are off until Monday afternoon (Oct. 13), when they square off for a midday matchup, this time in Toronto. With the victory, the Red Wings even their season record at 1-1-0, while the Maple Leafs fall to 1-1-0.