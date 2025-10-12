Islanders’ Matthew Schaefer Scores First NHL Goal Against Capitals

New York Islanders 2025 first overall pick Matthew Schaefer has scored the first NHL goal of his career. The goal came less than five minutes into the third period against the Washington Capitals.

Schaefer had the puck at the top of the zone before slowly moving down to just above the faceoff circle, where he found a teammate at the side of the net. The puck was then passed across the crease and bounced out front. Schaefer found it through the pile and shoved it into the net past a sprawling Logan Thompson. His celebration after the goal was outstanding, especially for a young player who lost both his mom and his billet mom at a young age. It’s great to see his perseverance shine through and to see him find success at the NHL level.

Schaefer is Going to Be a Star

It’s no secret that he’s extremely talented. Not only was he drafted first overall, but he clearly has what it takes to be a star in the NHL. That doesn’t come right away for every first overall pick, sometimes it takes time. However, for Schaefer, it already looks like it’s happening. He’s adjusting well to the NHL game and before long, he’ll be in the same conversation as Cale Makar, Quinn Hughes, and Zach Werenski.

Matthew Schaefer, New York Islanders (Brad Penner-Imagn Images)

The Islanders desperately needed a player like him. They have Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat among others, but it’s been a long time since they’ve had an offensive juggernaut on the blue line. With the addition of Schaefer, they’ll most likely have that. It may be wise to give him some time to fully adapt before giving him the top-pairing role. But it’s moments like his goal tonight that head coach Patrick Roy will use to determine if he’s ready for more responsibility.