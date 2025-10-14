Oilers’ Jack Roslovic Signing Is a Trial

Not too long ago, insider Pierre LeBrun reported that the Edmonton Oilers attempted to sign free-agent forward Jack Roslovic, but they were turned down (from ‘NHL rumblings: Latest on notable free agents as camps open — Suter, McTavish, Roslovic and more,’ The Athletic, Sept. 18, 2025). Early in October, though, he signed with the team, anyway.

With Elliotte Friedman’s latest report on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast, the player circling back makes more sense. His one-year, $1.5 million contract will have a four-team trade list starting on Nov. 1—right around the time veteran forward Zach Hyman is expected to return from injury, Friedman notes. He continued, “It’s almost… a trial to see if everybody’s happy here, and I assume the teams on that list are the teams that were also looking at him.”

Roslovic hasn’t made his debut for the Oilers yet, but is set to on Oct. 14 versus the New York Rangers. When he does, it’ll be a tight fit. Even without Hyman in the picture, who is a virtual lock for the top six, the team will have to make a big decision with its forward corps. Does 21-year-old rookie Isaac Howard test the American Hockey League (AHL) waters? Or will a veteran have to bite the bullet? If Hyman’s in that mix, too, a struggling Roslovic may want to play elsewhere.

Roslovic holds all the cards. If he’s succeeding in Edmonton, he’ll stay. If the player and team don’t see the fit, he’ll pivot to one of his other highly regarded destinations. As injuries ramp up and depth players underwhelm across the league, they could certainly use the help.