Flames News & Rumours: Huberdeau, Parekh, Gridin & More

In this week’s edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumours, Jonathan Huberdeau was noticeably absent during player intros in the home opener this past week, fueling some speculation that he may be out of the lineup for some time. Meanwhile, after sitting out as a healthy scratch in the opening two games of the season, Zayne Parekh made his 2025-26 debut over the weekend. In other news, Matvei Gridin was able to score his first NHL goal in his first NHL game. Last, but not least, the Flames are reportedly poking around to try and find a better backup option for Dustin Wolf.

Huberdeau May Miss More Time

Late in the preseason, Jonathan Huberdeau was forced to exit a game early after being driven hard into the post. The narrative shortly afterward was that he wouldn’t be forced to miss much time, though he did begin the regular season on the injured reserve, and not much else has been heard regarding his status since.

What was interesting was that during the Flames players’ introductions prior to their home opener, Huberdeau was not on the bench to get recognized by the fan base. Another injured player in Martin Pospisil was, prompting speculation from Sportsnet’s Eric Francis that the Flames may be without their veteran playmaking winger for longer than originally expected.

Parekh Not Stressed Over Healthy Scratches

After sitting out each of the Flames’ first two games of the season as a healthy scratch, Parekh was able to draw into the lineup on Saturday versus the Vegas Golden Knights. There had been some frustration over the 19-year-old being a scratch early in the season, though fans need not worry, as the young, right-shot defenceman had no issues with it himself.

“I understand it. I didn’t have a good end to preseason,” Parekh said. “I understood it. I thought I kind of deserved to be out, if I’m being honest. It’s nice to watch the game from up there, we’ve got a bunch of good leaders that are always keeping me positive. It was really good to watch that [Vancouver] game to see what [Quinn] Hughes does and how it looks from up top.”

Parekh wound up playing more than 17 minutes in Saturday’s tilt, several of which came on the power play. He’s going to continue to be eased into the lineup, but could become a very big part of the Flames’ power play as the 2025-26 season progresses.

Gridin Gets His First

Perhaps the biggest story coming out of training camp was that 19-year-old Matvei Gridin was able to earn a spot on the opening night roster. The 2024 first-round pick made that look like a great decision early on, as he was able to score in his NHL debut versus the Edmonton Oilers.

“I tried to pass it back door to Matt [Coronato]. It bounced off a guy’s skate and went into the back of the net,” Gridin said with a grin. “I’ll take it.”

Gridin hasn’t been able to put up a point since, but has skated in all three Flames games thus far. It’s been an impressive start for the young winger, though it still remains to be seen whether or not he’ll stick with the Flames once Huberdeau and Martin Pospisil return from their injuries.

Flames May Be Looking for a Backup Goalie

Based on several reports, it sounds as though the Flames may already be looking for a backup replacement for Dustin Wolf. That job currently belongs to Devin Cooley, though his shaky performance in the preseason has many questioning if he should be in that role moving forward.

Wolf has gotten the nod in all three Flames games so far this season, including a back-to-back set against the Oilers and Vancouver Canucks. That in itself may be what forces management to find another goaltender, as it will be important they don’t wear down Wolf in what is just his second NHL season.

Looking Ahead for the Flames

The Flames have three games on their schedule this week, the first of which will be at the Saddledome versus the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. They will then head out on the road for a game versus the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday, before a rematch versus the Golden Knights at the T-Mobile Arena on Saturday.