My scoring projections for the 2025-26 Detroit Red Wings were all set – the analysis, the calculations, the adjustments. Then, the kids changed everything.

Not only did Emmitt Finnie, Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, and Axel Sandin-Pellikka make the team, they’re also expected to hold prominent roles – Finnie skating on the top line with Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond (for now) and the latter two rookies occupying spots on PP2.

Back to the drawing board.

Now, with 100 percent more Finnie, Brandsegg-Nygard, and Sandin-Pellikka, I’m ready to share my scoring projections. Well, my 2.0 scoring projections.

Red Wings Scoring Projections: How the Model Works

Before getting to the numbers, I want to share that there is some method to the madness. These aren’t randomly chosen numbers based on vibes. There’s actually quite a bit of math involved.

The Red Wings huddle before a power play kicks off. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

My scoring projections model takes into account:

Player roles

Age

Contract status

Familiarity with the coaching staff

Historical data

And, as I’ve said previously, these projections should be viewed as the central point of a bell curve – the most likely scenario for each player. They could score more or less, but they likely won’t deviate too greatly from the projection.

With that said, let’s get to the numbers.

Red Wings Scoring Projections for 2025-26

Below are my scoring projections for each Red Wings player who I expect to dress for 20-plus games this season.

Player GP G A PTS Lucas Raymond 82 31 50 81 Dylan Larkin 76 35 45 80 Alex DeBrincat 80 33 39 72 Patrick Kane 68 22 34 56 Moritz Seider 82 9 44 53 Marco Kasper 80 25 23 48 J.T. Compher 80 13 24 37 Simon Edvinsson 80 8 28 36 Andrew Copp 80 11 21 32 James van Riemsdyk 64 12 19 31 Elmer Soderblom 64 14 15 29 Jonatan Berggren 51 12 16 28 Michael Brandsegg-Nygard 54 10 12 22 Michael Rasmussen 65 9 13 22 Ben Chiarot 80 5 14 19 Nate Danielson 42 8 9 17 Axel Sandin-Pellikka 62 4 13 17 Albert Johansson 70 4 12 16 Mason Appleton 62 6 9 15 Jacob Bernard-Docker 50 2 6 8 Emmitt Finnie 26 3 4 7 Travis Hamonic 50 2 5 7

The usual suspects are at the top – Larkin, Raymond, and DeBrincat, followed closely by Seider and Kane. Beyond those five, I can see Kasper having a breakout campaign. He looked like a true top-six forward during training camp and the preseason, and could reach 25 goals and/or 50 points by season’s end. (For what it’s worth, that’s what his Todd McLellan-era production looked like extrapolated over a full season.)

We should also see more production from the bottom-six forward group. Brandsegg-Nygard’s emergence will contribute to this, as should a full year from Soderblom and van Riemsdyk’s proficiency around the crease. Appleton is also an offensive upgrade over Tyler Motte and Christian Fischer.

Elsewhere, Edvinsson could take a step offensively. He has extra incentive to perform in 2025-26 given the fact that he’ll be a restricted free agent this summer.

Finally, I expect there to be several call-ups throughout the season. They’re not included here due to the 20-game cut-off. For example, Carter Mazur will surely spend some time in Detroit, as will Justin Holl, Erik Gustafsson, Amadeus Lombardi, and Austin Watson.

Final Word

Based on the projections above, the Red Wings should be able to surpass their offensive output from a season ago. Growth from Raymond, Kasper, and Seider should fuel this. The same could be said for the skill that Danielson, Brandsegg-Nygard, and Sandin-Pellikka bring to the table.

The Red Wings may not be one of the highest-scoring teams or superstar-driven, but there’s enough scoring depth to challenge for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. And that depth will be needed on a nightly basis given the parity within the Atlantic Division and conference as a whole – every game and point will matter in 2025-26.

Data courtesy of Natural Stat Trick.