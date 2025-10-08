Red Wings 2025-26 Season Preview: Depth Chart, X-Factors & More

Rejoice, Hockeytown – the Detroit Red Wings kick off the 2025-26 season this week. They open the year Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens before hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

The 2025-26 campaign represents yet another opportunity for the Red Wings to break through and reach the playoffs – go from rebuild to rebuilt.

But are they ready? Do the Red Wings have enough talent to get over the hump? Can they survive the gauntlet that is the Atlantic Division? To find out, we’ll examine Detroit’s lineup, key factors, and scoring expectations. Let’s dive in.

2025-26 Red Wings Depth Chart

Here’s a look at Detroit’s NHL depth chart now that the preseason has wrapped up:

LW C RW Emmitt Finnie Dylan Larkin Lucas Raymond Alex DeBrincat Marco Kasper Patrick Kane Andrew Copp J.T. Compher Michael Brandsegg-Nygard Elmer Soderblom Michael Rasmussen Mason Appleton James van Riemsdyk Jonatan Berggren

LD RD G Ben Chiarot Moritz Seider John Gibson Simon Edvinsson Axel Sandin-Pellikka Cam Talbot Albert Johansson Travis Hamonic Jacob Bernard-Docker

Position PP1 PP2 Quarterback Moritz Seider Axel Sandin-Pellikka Left Flank Lucas Raymond Michael Brandsegg-Nygard Right Flank Patrick Kane Marco Kasper Bumper Dylan Larkin Andrew Copp Net Front/Side of Net Alex DeBrincat J.T. Compher

Position PK1 PK2 PK3 Forward 1 Dylan Larkin Andrew Copp J.T. Compher Forward 2 Lucas Raymond Mason Appleton Michael Rasmussen Defense 1 Ben Chiarot Simon Edvinsson Defense 2 Moritz Seider Travis Hamonic

(Erik Gustafsson is currently on the roster, while James van Riemsdyk has been designated as a non-roster player. When van Riemsdyk is activated, the likely corresponding move will be Gustafsson being assigned to Grand Rapids.)

Arguably, the biggest storyline from training camp and the preseason was the ascension of three Red Wings prospects: Emmitt Finnie, Axel Sandin-Pellikka, and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard. The trio forced their way onto the roster, displacing veteran skaters.

Finnie, Sandin-Pellikka, and Brandsegg-Nygard earning roster spots is a reflection of Steve Yzerman’s overarching strategy, known colloquially as the Yzerplan. No roster spots were handed out. There was meaningful competition, and the rookies seized the opportunity. That’s how you build a quality team – everything must be earned. Their next job is to continually prove that they belong.

2023 first-round pick Axel Sandin-Pellikka is ready to make his NHL debut with the Detroit Red Wings. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

There’s also competition within the 23-man roster. The two extra forwards above—James van Riemsdyk and Jonatan Berggren—are not every-night scratches. In fact, they’ll be in the lineup more often than not. Who comes out will depend on performance. The same thing goes for the blue line – the nightly scratch will depend on who’s hot and who’s not.

Overall, this is a deeper team than what we’ve seen recently. The mix of added depth, internal competition, and lineup flexibility should position the Red Wings to build upon their 86-point performance last year.

One final note: Detroit’s roster is not set. Players will be sent down and others will be called up. Injuries will occur. This is just the opening night depth chart. Expect there to be plenty of change throughout the season, including ice time for Nate Danielson, Carter Mazur, and others.

Red Wings’ 2025-26 X-Factors

These four factors will determine the fate of Detroit’s season. They could be the difference between a playoff berth and another year on the outside.

Defenseman Stepping Up

We know that Moritz Seider, Simon Edvinsson, and Ben Chiarot will comprise three-fourths of Detroit’s top four. Who’s the fourth? Whether it’s Albert Johansson, Axel Sandin-Pellikka, or someone else, the Red Wings need a blueliner to step up and give the team two very good defensive pairs to balance deployments. Doing so will spread out elite matchups and give Seider more opportunities to create against lesser competition.

Contract Years

Chiarot, Edvinsson, Berggren, van Riemsdyk, Patrick Kane, Jacob Bernard-Docker, and Cam Talbot are all in the final years of their respective contracts, giving them incentive to go above-and-beyond this season. Contract year bumps from these players should make the Red Wings more competitive as a whole.

Simon Edvinsson could be in line for a massive pay raise next summer. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Young Players Ascending

When considering NHL age curves, several of Detroit’s key players should see increased productivity this season, including Seider, Edvinsson, Johansson, Berggren, Lucas Raymond, Marco Kasper, and Michael Rasmussen. They haven’t plateaued or peaked yet – they’re still ascending.

Goaltending

John Gibson gives the Red Wings their most talented netminder since the days of Chris Osgood and Dominik Hasek. While he may need some time to adjust to a new surroundings, the stability of an above-average goalie could be a major boost for the team.

Red Wings’ 2025-26 Projections

Below are my projected leaders for the three main statistical categories:

Goals

Dylan Larkin – 35 Alex DeBrincat – 33 Lucas Raymond – 31

Assists

Lucas Raymond – 50 Dylan Larkin – 45 Moritz Seider – 44

Points

Lucas Raymond – 81 Dylan Larkin – 80 Alex DeBrincat – 72

Stay tuned for scoring projections for the entire Red Wings roster.

What to Expect From the 2025-26 Red Wings

Make no mistake, the Atlantic Division will be highly competitive in 2025-26. There’s still a chance for the Red Wings to reach the postseason, though.

With such parity, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the third- through seventh-place teams in the division separated by less than 10 points. Expanding to the entire Eastern Conference, there are only a couple teams that are surefire locks to make the playoffs. Third through 12th place could be very, very tight.

Given this, the Red Wings need to bank points early and often. One goal games will matter. Having a league-average penalty kill will matter. The extra effort will matter.

Detroit has the talent, depth, and attitude to reject the narrative that they’re not a playoff team yet. And if they can show up on a consistent basis and fight through the parity, they could very well be a team that overachieves—relative to preseason predictions—in 2025-26.

Data courtesy of Natural Stat Trick and PuckPedia.