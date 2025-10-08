Devils’ Shane Lachance Is One to Watch After Standout Camp

Shane Lachance may not be starting the season in New Jersey, but he’s quickly proving to be one to watch. The 22-year-old winger made a strong impression throughout training camp and the preseason, showcasing a relentless mix of effort, size, and physicality that briefly earned him a spot on the New Jersey Devils’ 2025–26 opening night roster.

Now assigned to New Jersey’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Utica Comets, Lachance’s focus shifts to continuing his development and building on the momentum that turned heads in camp. His reassignment isn’t a step back—it’s a crucial opportunity to play significant minutes, refine his pro game, and position himself as one of the first in line for an NHL call-up.

With his combination of size, leadership, and work ethic, Lachance represents exactly the kind of player who could make a real impact when his next opportunity in New Jersey arrives. For Devils fans and scouts alike, he’s one to keep a close eye on in Utica this season.

From Boston University to the NHL

When the Devils acquired Lachance’s rights from the Edmonton Oilers in March, few expected him to be this close to NHL-ready by the fall. The 6-foot-5, 218-pound winger had just wrapped up his collegiate career at Boston University, where he captained the Terriers to a Frozen Four appearance as the first sophomore captain in program history, recording 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists) in 40 games.

Former Devils forward and current Boston University Terriers head coach Jay Pandolfo spoke highly of Lachance’s pro-ready demeanor, saying, “He’s got professional habits in everything he does. He’s got natural leadership abilities. I know it was only two short years [at BU], but he was tremendous to have around and I’m really looking forward to seeing his progress as a pro… He’s a terrific kid. That’s really important. High, high character” (from ‘The rise of Shane Lachance, the Devils’ ‘unique and impactful’ new top prospect,’ The Athletic, Sept. 16, 2025).

Shane Lachance, Boston University

After a disappointing end to his collegiate career, Lachance signed his two-year entry-level deal in April, joining the Comets for a brief stint, where he impressed coaches with his net-front presence and work ethic. That audition set the stage for an eye-opening training camp, where Lachance continued to do what he does best, positioning himself in front of the net and leveraging his size to play an aggressive, physical game on the forecheck.

Camp Standout

Despite competing for a roster spot in one of the NHL’s deepest forward groups containing Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt and Timo Meier, Lachance held his own. He recorded three goals and two assists in six preseason games, displaying the kind of physical edge and consistency that coaches love. Even after missing a few games with a minor injury, Lachance’s impact was felt every time he hit the ice.

Reflecting on camp, Lachance said, “You can’t control what [the coaches] are thinking. All I can do is go out there, play my game, and work as hard as I can. Every day is about getting better.”

That attitude, combined with his on-ice performance, showed that he’s on the right trajectory. His time in Utica will allow him to log important minutes in all situations and continue building the confidence and polish that could soon earn him another look in New Jersey.

Family Legacy

The Lachance name already carries weight in the Devils organization. His father, Scott Lachance, played 819 NHL games and now serves as the team’s head of U.S. scouting. His grandfather, Jack Parker, is one of the most respected coaches in college hockey history, having led Boston University to three NCAA titles.

Hockey has always been part of Shane’s upbringing. Growing up, he spent countless hours on and off the ice learning the nuances of positioning, skating, and the mental side of the game from his father and grandfather. That early exposure gave him a rare combination of physical tools and hockey IQ, which has helped him transition quickly from college to the professional ranks.

While the optics of father and son working in the same organization could have raised eyebrows, both emphasize the professional boundaries that guided Shane’s path. Lachance has repeatedly said that he’s worked hard and earned his way to where he is on his own merit, but of course recognizes that the guidance his father and grandfather provided has shaped how he plays the game. His work ethic, dedication and commitment to the game have gotten him far in his hockey career, and are just the start for him.

The Future for Lachance

Lachance’s assignment to Utica isn’t the end of a story—it’s the next chapter in what could be a promising NHL career. With his size, leadership qualities, and willingness to play the hard areas of the ice, he fits the mold of a player who can make a real difference when called upon.

Expect Lachance to play a prominent role with the Comets this season, likely seeing time on the power play and in key late-game situations. If he continues to develop his offensive touch and maintain his physical edge, it’s only a matter of time before he’s back in New Jersey wearing the Devils crest.