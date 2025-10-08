Silovs & Brazeau Lift Penguins to 3-0 Win Over the Rangers

The Pittsburgh Penguins opened their 2025-26 campaign with a 3-0 win on the road against the New York Rangers on Tuesday night. Justin Brazeau picked up the game-winning and insurance goals.

In his first regular-season start in a Penguins sweater, Arturs Silovs was outstanding, stopping all 25 shots he faced. Igor Shesterkin picked up the loss, allowing just one goal on 27 shots.

Game Recap

The first period saw a high-flying, back-and-forth style of hockey. The Penguins had a few early chances, with the Rangers coming back with a few of their own. The best chance came for the Penguins as Ben Kindel made a beautiful pass from behind the net right on the tape of Philip Tomasino‘s stick. Tomasino couldn’t finish his chance as Shesterkin came up with a big save. Despite the team only winning three of the previous 11 faceoffs, Evgeni Malkin won an offensive-zone faceoff towards the front of the net. The puck found Brazeau all alone, as he buried it in the back of the net with 32 seconds left in the period. They went into the intermission holding the lead, outshooting the Rangers 10-7.

Oct 7, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) takes a shot against Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Arturs Silovs (37) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Rangers had a prime opportunity to tie the game four minutes into the second period. Mika Zibanejad had a wide-open net, but Ryan Shea came across to tie up his stick and prevent a goal. The Rangers gained momentum after a few shifts of sustained offensive pressure and increased shot attempts. They kept that momentum rolling, creating opportunities after opportunities off of the Penguins’ mistakes. Despite a late penalty kill, Pittsburgh was able to hold on to its 1-0 lead to end the second period. The Rangers peppered Silovs, flipping the shots advantage in their favor with a 13-7 total for the period and 20-16 through 40 minutes.

The third period was much of the same as the first period. Both teams were playing with tempo, but also had some sloppy plays. With Silovs down, the Rangers had another prime chance to tie the game, but luck was not on their side. With a ton of net to shoot at, Zibanejad had his shot deflect up and off the crossbar, landing behind the net for the Penguins to gain possession and break it out. With 2:23 to go, the Rangers pulled Shesterkin for the extra attacker. It took just 11 seconds for the Penguins to gain possession and see Brazeau get on the board with his second of the night. Off the ensuing faceoff, Blake Lizotte made it 3-0 with an empty-net goal of his own. The Penguins held on for the 3-0 win, outshooting the Rangers 30-25 in the game.

Both teams return to the ice Thursday night (Oct. 9). The Rangers take to the road to face the Buffalo Sabres. The Penguins head to Long Island for a meeting with the New York Islanders. Both games are slated for 7 PM.