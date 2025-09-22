3 Red Wings Who Need to Step up in 2025-26

Last season, the Detroit Red Wings challenged for the playoffs, but ultimately fell short. Now, they have an opportunity to break through and return to the postseason in their centennial year.

On an individual level, it’s imperative for certain players to step up in order to make playoff dreams a reality. These players have a chip on their shoulder for a variety of reasons, and have extra motivation entering the new season.

J.T. Compher

When the Red Wings signed J.T. Compher in 2023, they expected him to be a third-line center who could jump up to the second line if needed and put up around 40-to-50 points. Deployment aside, he did not live up to expectations in 2024-25.

J.T. Compher needs to prove that he can still bring value to the lineup. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Detroit needs more from Compher than 32 total points and a 45.81 percent expected goal share at five on five. He has the talent to score more and provide better defensive support. We’ve seen it before – both in his first season in Detroit and during his time with the Colorado Avalanche.

Perhaps skating with James van Riemsdyk (and forming deeper chemistry with Jonatan Berggren) will produce better results. That, and removing the defensive non-factor that is Vladimir Tarasenko.

Marco Kasper

Admittedly, this one is a little unfair. It’s also true. If Marco Kasper can step up and assert himself as a bonafide 2C, then the Red Wings will be in great shape.

Marco Kasper might be X-Factor of Detroit’s 2025-26 season. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Kasper started the 2024-25 season slowly, then took off after Todd McLellan was named head coach – the Austrian center registered 30 points in 48 games after the hiring. Extrapolated over a full 82-game season, that’s 51 points. (My projections have Kasper a shade under that total.) Still, 50-ish points from your 2C would be a good thing for Detroit.

Entering the 2025-26 season, the Red Wings need Kasper to keep going. The Red Wings are confident he can do just that.

“Based on the way his season ended last year,” general manager Steve Yzerman noted, “I see him playing on one of the top lines, whether that’s at center or on the wing.”

Kasper followed that comment up with an outstanding training camp and then impressed during the Red & White game. It’s possible he “steps up” before the regular season even starts.

Someone On Defense

At this point, it’s fair to say that Moritz Seider, Simon Edvinsson, and Ben Chiarot will be part of Detroit’s top two pairs. That’s only three players, though.

The fourth spot is up for grabs, and the Red Wings need someone to seize the opportunity. Albert Johansson is the front-runner after performing well down the stretch in a top-four role. He’s not a lock, though. Erik Gustafsson, Travis Hamonic, or Jacob Bernard-Docker could assert themselves in training camp and the preseason.

Competition for the role is a good thing. It should bring out the best in the players involved and make the Red Wings a better team overall. But, right now, nothing is set in stone. And whoever wins the job needs to maintain the required level of play throughout the season. They need to step up now and stay there.

Final Word

Of course, the Red Wings need Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond, Alex DeBrincat, Patrick Kane, Moritz Seider, Simon Edvinsson, and John Gibson to pull their weight, too. That’s a given.

Compher, Kasper, and at least one depth defenseman need to step up in order for this team to make a serious run at a playoff berth. Depth matters, and having secondary players exceed expectations can go a long way over an 82-game season.

Data courtesy of Natural Stat Trick and NHL.com.